Hamilton Consumers Meet With Dan Mayo From Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Two Small Men With Big Hearts Moving is a second year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Moving Companies in the region of Hamilton. The company has been in business since 2009 and is Hamilton's leading Residential and Commercial Moving Company.

Questions & Answers

Q: What does it mean for your company to be voted by consumers as your city's best?

A: It makes us very proud. It validates the honesty, integrity and hard work of each one of our crew members.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: We are family owned and operated, and part of Canada's largest network of independent moving companies. We understand how hard moving can be and we truly care about making each one of our customers move as stress free as possible.

Q: How will winning this award affect the work you do moving forward?

A: We strive for excellence and with perseverence and hard work. We feel we can continue to grow in order to service more cusotmers throughout the city and surrounding area.

Q: What is the biggest risk you have ever taken in business?

A: To start and support your own business is the biggest risk.

Q: Businesswise, what is your next big step?

A: We started with one truck and now we have a fleet of seven! We are hoping to expand our services which would include storage options as well.

Getting to Know Dan Mayo

LOVE IN MY JOB...

Change - It's a fast paced work environment and every day is different.

BIGGEST SUCCESS...

Being the owner/operator of a successful loyal moving company.

DAILY, I TRY TO...

Be positive and stay motivated.

WHILE NOT WORKING I LIKE TO...

Spend time with my family, read and play golf

IN MY IPOD...

Every song that my wife has ever downloaded

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/24/11G128205/Two_Small_Men_With_Big_Hearts_Moving_-_Hamilton_20-16bd9c46e8c2a3eaa24dfe4451f2e41d.pdf