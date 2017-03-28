Hamilton Consumers Meet With Jamie Altena From Soundbox Productions Inc.

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Soundbox Productions Inc. is a third year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Audio Visual Services in the region of Hamilton. The company has been in business since 2001 and is Hamilton's leading Major Audio Visual Services Provider for Events, Performances and Installations.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: Being voted as a consumers choice is a great honour. It shows that the people know and like us for the work we've done.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: I think we bring a client centered focus with "Toronto quality" production values. People think you have to go to Toronto to get professional level event production and audio/visual equipment. We like to surprise our clients with ideas and production value that you would expect to see from a Toronto based company. Over the years, we've changed that perception with our clients.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: This award just confirms that people are really happy with our work. I think that recognition will push us to do even better.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: I think the biggest risk we've taken was a project we did a while back which was huge for us at the time but it ultimately got us to another level in our business. Sometimes you have to take a bit of a leap.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: We have a training product that we feel will help clients bring non-technically oriented people up-to-speed when dealing with audio visual equipment in performance situations.

GETTING TO KNOW JAMIE ALTENA

LIKE THE MOST IN MY JOB… Working with clients

BIGGEST SUCCESS…Helping to build great teams over the years

IF I COULD OWN ONE WORD IN THE MIND OF CUSTOMERS… "Production Values" - it's two words but having these words in your mind when putting together an event, your attendees leave happier and more satisfied.

DAILY I TRY TO… Be thankful

IN MY IPOD… A wide variety of music from the blues, jazz, funk, rock and pop.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134375/INTERVIEWS_CCA_2017-SOUNDBOX-d0d33d0fd2a397fa858db2b100c7c102.pdf