Hamilton Consumers Meet With John-Anthony Losani From Losani Homes

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Losani Homes is a five year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Home Builder in the region of Hamilton. The company has been in business since 1976 and is Hamilton's leading Residential Home Building Service Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: We believe our ability to deliver affordable homes of the highest quality across southern Ontario is a big reason why we have managed to be in business over 40 years. Losani Homes' ability to deliver innovative product and communities is also a fact we are very proud of.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A new home purchase is the largest investment most people will ever make in their lives and we aim to deliver an experience of the highest quality to everybody who places their trust in us to be their builder.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: An award such as this validates a number of customer centric initiatives we have introduced over the years. Winning it as always helped us work that much harder to always deliver the absolute best customer experience possible across all our markets.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: I can remember a story my grandfather and company founder, Giovanni Losani, told me as a young boy. The early days of our family's company was certainly very modest, but as time went on success slowly started to come. An opportunity arose to purchase several large scale lots in a highly desirable area on the Stoney Creek mountain. Entrepreneurial spirit burned deeply within him, and he jumped on the opportunity to make that jump. He did however have to put forward a lot of collateral in order to facilitate the deal in a very uncertain time and with four small children. There was a lot of sleepless nights back then.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: We are thrilled to bring to market several exciting new communities this year. Our team could not be more eager to make our return to Beamsville for two beautiful new communities, as well as continue our work in charming Paris, Ontario. We are also entering the great cities of Brantford and Caledonia for the first time, in addition to the next neighborhood in Hamilton's most exciting new community being Madison at Central Park to name a few.

GETTING TO KNOW JOHN-ANTHONY LOSANI

LOVE IN MY JOB… I've always been fascinated at the notion of having a tangible hand to play in the shaping of cities, especially our hometown of Hamilton. It's a role we all approach with the utmost respect

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUTOMERS' MIND… Trust

WHILE NOT WORKING… Play and write music. Playing has always been therapeutic for me, be it with a band or by myself.

IN MY IPOD… Artists like the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Prince, the White Stripes, Tame Impala and Radiohead are staples.

