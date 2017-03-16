Hamilton Consumers Meet With Ron Richardson From Bullivant Associates

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Bullivant Associates is a First Year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Health and Safety Training in the region of Hamilton. The company has been in business since 1985 and is Hamilton's leading Occupational Health and Safety Training and Consulting Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: The recognition from winning the Consumer Choice Award really speaks for itself. Because the award is chosen by our clients and potential clients, it's a true measuring stick to the quality job we're providing.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: Our smaller size allows us to be flexible and react to our clients ever changing needs. We are able to put together customized training and consulting services that specifically meets their needs.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: It's great to be recognized with the 2017 award but we know the only way to stay on top is to continue to work hard and exceed our clients expectations and needs.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Last year we moved to our current training facility which is about 5 time larger than our previous facility. And of course along with being much larger the overall expenses increased. It was a big move but it has paid off immensely.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: To become a one stop training provider with the equipment on site to proved our clients with practical hands on training such as the forklift or aerial lift. We are also revamping our website for easier access to information and training courses, both online and in class style.

GETTING TO KNOW RON RICHARDSON

BUSINESS MOTTO… Your Partners in Health & Safety

LOVE IN MY JOB… Building the trust and long term relationships with all our clients. No matter if the company has 5 employees or 250, we treat them all like family and strive to exceed their needs.

RECENTLY I LEARNED… Just how many workplace incidents and accidents that actually take place at an alarming rate.

BIGGEST SUCCESS… Along with my coworkers, helping BULLIVANT & Associates Inc. to expand to our new larger facility and also grow our client base.

BIGGEST MISTAKE… I don't dwell on my past mistake but I do learn from them. You can't change the past but you can learn from past mistakes and not repeat them in the future.

ONE WORD I WANT TO OWN IN MY CUSTOMERS' MIND… Trust

DAILY I TRY TO… Have a positive attitude towards my clients, potential clients and coworkers. Always trying to learn something new everyday, and in this field there is always something new to learn.

WHILE NOT WORKING… Hang out with my girlfriend, family and friends. Watching all types of sports including hockey, baseball, football and basketball.

IN MY IPOD… Elvis to Led Zeppelin.. to AC/DC to Willy Nelson. I love all types of music no matter the genre.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/16/11G133354/interview-pr-Bullivant_Associates-48a5d68b4f43a47995e25def9ed8f1b7.pdf