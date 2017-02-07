Hamilton Consumers Meet With Stuart Bentley From triOS College

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - triOS College Business Technology Healthcare is a first year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Computer Training in the region of Hamilton. The company has been in business since 1992 and is Hamilton's leading Carrer Training Centre.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: It's validation from potential customers that they believe in our brand and our vision of the organization and our ability to help students make the best choice for their education.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: The biggest thing is that we care about our students. From the time that they contact us right through to when they graduate, we help them to find a job, we put their needs ahead of the company's needs, and focus on doing a better job than any of our competitors do at making them feel welcome in the school and helping them be successful in their new careers.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: It just helps us to validate that we are on the right track as far as how we market ourselves to our students and what kind of services we offer to our students when they meet with us in the interview process right through to when they graduate.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: The biggest risk we took was many years ago when we offered a job offer guarantee to our students. Not every student got a job, so we did have to pay out on it, but it was a big risk when we decided to do it. It was very successful for the students, cuz over 200 students took advantage of enrolling with us and 99% of them got jobs so it was a very exciting time. It's not allowed by the government anymore because we did such a good job at it. (laughs)

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: Adding new programs into our Hamilton campus that we haven't had before.

GETTING TO KNOW STUART BENTLEY

BUSINESS MOTTO… Under Promise and Over Deliver For Our Customers.

LOVE IN MY JOB… When I get to attend graduations and see the success of our students as they've completed their programs.

LEARNED ON THE JOB… You have to tell people things multiple times for it to sink in.

BIGGEST SUCCESS… Creating a culture of success for our staff, in which they feel comfortable in their ability to help our students.

DAILY I TRY TO… Complete all the outstanding action items that I have to complete before I go home at the end of the day.

IN MY IPOD… In my iPod you will find an eclectic mix of blues rock jazz folk country and other genre that keeps people guessing when I play it on shuffle.

