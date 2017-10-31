Hamilton & Niagara Region 2018 Consumer Choice Award Winners

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2018 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Hamilton & Niagara Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Hamilton & Niagara Region.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:
AUTO & TRANSPORTATION
BRIAN CULLEN MOTORS
AUTOMOBILE DEALER -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
386 Ontario Street
St. Catharines, ON, L2R 6S8
www.briancullen.com
(905) 684-9281
1-888-853-0064
FIRST CLASS DRIVING SCHOOL
DRIVING SCHOOL -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
800 Queenston Rd, Unit 206B
Stoney Creek, ON, L8G 2N4
www.firstclassdrivingschool.ca
(905) 318-7428
HALDIMAND MOTORS
AUTOMOBILE DEALER - PRE-OWNED -- HAMILTON
42 Talbot Rd E
Cayuga, ON, N0A 1E0
www.haldimandmotors.com
(905) 772-3636
1-844-608-5846
LINDE TRUCK & TRAILER
TRUCK SERVICE AND REPAIR -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
4426 Regional Road 69, Unit 20
St. Anns, ON, L0R 1Y0
www.lindetrucktrailer.ca
(905) 386-0343
TIP TOP TOWING
TOWING SERVICES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
350 Sherman Avenue N.
Hamilton, ON, L8L 6N6
www.tiptoptowing.ca
(905) 524-3355
BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
COMMISSIONAIRES HAMILTON
SECURITY COMPANY -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
151 York Blvd, Suite 208
Hamilton, ON, L8R 3M2
www.commissionaireshamilton.com
(905) 527-2275
PATH EMPLOYMENT SERVICES
EMPLOYEMENT AGENCY -- HAMILTON
100 - 31 King Street East
Hamilton, ON, L8N 1A1
www.pathemployment.com
(905) 528-6611
PRIMUS
VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER (VOIP) -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
5343 Dundas St. W
Toronto, ON, M9B 6K5
www.primus.ca
(416) 236-3636
1-877-654-7319
SOUNDBOX INC
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES -- HAMILTON
319 & 321 Arvin Avenue
Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 2M3
info@soundboxpro.com
www.soundboxpro.com
(905) 387-7544
1-888-273-1038
TITAN MORTGAGE GROUP
MORTGAGES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
13 King Street W
Stoney Creek, ON, L8G 1G9
www.titanmortgages.ca
(905) 662-6221
WILSON, BLANCHARD MANAGEMENT INC
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
101-701 Main Street West
Hamilton, ON, L8S 1A2
www.wilsonblanchard.com
(905) 540-8800
1-800-999-7419
CONSTRUCTION
BARTON AIR COMPRESSOR SALES & SERVICES INC
COMPRESSORS -- HAMILTON
76 Biggar Avenue
Hamilton, ON, L8L 3Z4
www.bartonair.ca
(905) 312-8500
BUDGET ENVIRONMENTAL DISPOSAL
WASTE MANAGEMENT AND DEMOLITION -- HAMILTON
375 Gage Avenue North
Hamilton, ON, L8L 7B1
www.budgetbin.ca
(905) 312-9506
1-800-363-1507
DAVIS KRESAK FENCES
FENCES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
1092 Highway 8
Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 5H8
www.daviskresakfences.com
(905) 578-6855
LOSANI HOMES
HOME BUILDER -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
430 McNeilly Road
Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 5E3
www.losanihomes.com
(905) 561-1700
1-866-4-LOSANI
PARAMOUNT LANDSCAPING INC.
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
1375 Green Spring Road
Campbellville, ON, L0P1B0
www.paramountlandscaping.ca
(905) 332-2030
1-866-905-5296
HEALTH & WELLNESS
3 FOR 1 GLASSES
OPTICIANS -- OPTOMETRIST -- HAMILTON
1550 Upper James St.
Hamilton, ON, L9B 2L6
www.3for1glasseshamilton.com
(905) 383-1467
AUBURN AND MOUNTAIN HEARING CENTRES
HEARING SERVICES -- HAMILTON
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.auburnmountainhearing.com
(905) 574 4187
BULLIVANT & ASSOCIATES INC.
HEALTH AND SAFETY TRAINING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
158 South Service Rd.
Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 3H6
www.Bullivant.ca
(905) 664-4943
1-888-712-7197
CREDIT COUNSELLING SOCIETY
CREDIT & DEBT COUNSELLING -- HAMILTON
Suite 906 - 20 Hughson Street S
Hamilton, ON, L8N 2A1
www.nomoredebts.org/canada/ontario/hamilton/credit-counselling.html
(905) 538-5035
HOMEWELL SENIOR CARE
HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
2349 Fairview Street, Suite 317
Burlington, ON, L7R 2E3
www.homewellseniorcare.ca
(905) 639-HELP
LASIK MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION -- HAMILTON
276 Mud St W
Stoney Creek, ON, L8J 3Z6
www.lasikmd.com
(905) 578-1115
1-866-961-2020
MNP LIMITED
BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE -- NIAGARA REGION
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
http://www.MNPdebt.ca/hnr
905-777-8000 Hamilton
905-937-0002 Niagara
TOTAL FX FITNESS
HEALTH AND FITNESS CLUB -- HAMILTON
1180 Stonechurch Road E., Unit A
Hamilton, ON, L8W 2C7
www.totalfxfitness.com
(905) 667-1616
HOME
BEVERLEY HILLS HOME IMPROVEMENTS
HOME RENOVATIONS -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
201 Barton St E
Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 2K3
www.beverleyhillshome.com
(905) 578-2292
1-800-263-4515
BUY THE YARD INTERIORS
INTERIOR DESIGNER -- HAMILTON
73 Wilson St. W, Unit 19
Ancaster, ON, L9G 1N1
www.buytheyardinteriors.com
(905) 648-7979
1-866-648-7979
CAMPBELL GLASS & MIRROR
GLASS AND MIRROR - SALES AND SERVICES -- HAMILTON
196 Ottawa Street North
Hamilton, ON. L8H 3Z5
www.campbellglass.ca
(905) 545-1222
KOSCO FLOORING
FLOORING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
1186 Stone Church Rd East Unit 3
Hamilton, ON, L8W 2C7
www.koscoflooring.com
(905) 296-7586
NIAGARA GRANITE & MARBLE
MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
1&2-590 Welland Avenue
St. Catharines, ON L2M 5V6
www.niagaragranite.ca
(905) 688-1919
REMAX ESCARPMENT REALTY INC
REAL ESTATE -- RESIDENTIAL -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
860 Queenston Road
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 4A8
www.RemaxEscarpment.com
(905) 545-1188
1-800-567-6257
STONEY CREEK FURNITURE
FURNITURE RETAILER -- HAMILTON
395 Lewis Road
Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 5N5
www.stoneycreekfurniture.com
(905) 643-4121
1-800-263-8575
THE LITTLE GUY COMPUTER CONSULTANTS
COMPUTER CONSULTANTS -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better
www.pcrepairhamilton.ca
Hamilton area: (289) 780-4854
St Catharines Area: (289) 969-7744
MELO'S SIDING
SIDING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
176 Diiorio Circle
Ancaster, ON, L9K 1T3
www.melossidinginc.com
(905) 304-6246
NATIONAL WATERPROOFING
WATERPROOFING -- HAMILTON
1476 Book Road West
Ancaster, ON L0R 1R0
www.nationalwaterproofing.ca
(905) 517-1637
Ontario Concrete Raising Ltd
FOUNDATION REPAIR -- HAMILTON
600 Ontario St
St. Catharines, ON L2N 7P8
www.ontarioconcreteraising.com
(289) 969-5438
PCS of Niagara -- Professional Carpet Systems Home
CARPET AND RUG CLEANING -- HAMILTON
18 Perma Ct
St. Catharines, ON L2R 7K8
www.pcsniagara.com
(905) 646-6655
QSI HOME COMFORT
WINDOWS & DOORS -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
175 Nebo Road
Hamilton, ON, L8W 2E1
www.qsiwindows.com
(905) 575-8078
1-866 575-8078
TRI-STAR DISASTER RECOVERY
Fire & Water Damage Restoration -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
1700 Brampton Street
Hamilton, ON L8H 3S1
www.tristardisasterrecovery.com
(289) 389-8899
(855) 389-8899
TWO SMALL MEN WITH BIG HEARTS MOVING
MOVING COMPANIES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
70 Frid Street
Hamilton, ON L8P 4M4
www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/hamilton-movers
(905) 524-3278
1-866-666-3609
LIFESTYLE
BEAUTY PAW MOBILE
PET GROOMING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
93 Haldimand Rd., Suite #12
Fisherville, ON N0A 1G0
www.beautypawmobilepetgrooming.ca
(905) 906-2558
DELANEY PEST CONTROL
PEST CONTROL -- NIAGARA REGION
27 Chetwood St
St. Catharines, ON L2S 1J9
www.delaneypestcontrol.ca
(905) 401-0692
LESSARD COUTU CUSTOM JEWELLERY
JEWELLERS -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
4 1/2 Lake St
St. Catharines, ON L2R 5W6
www.lcjewellery.com
(905) 984-8622
SHAKESPEARES DINING LOUNGE
RESTAURANT STEAKHOUSE -- HAMILTON
181 Main St E
Hamilton, ON L8N 1H2
www.shakespeares.ca
(905) 528-0689
SHERATON HAMILTON HOTEL
HOTELS -- HAMILTON
116 King Street W.
Hamilton, ON L8P 4V3
reservations@sheratonhamilton.com
www.sheratonhamilton.com
(905) 529-5515
1-800-514-7101
TWO ROADS FINANCIAL
FINANCIAL PLANNING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA
Suite 201 Golf Links Centre
34 Stone Church Road
Ancaster, ON L9K 1S5
www.tworoadsfinancial.ca
(905)304-7574
1-877-368-0143
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton & Niagara Region, London, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo Region and Winnipeg.