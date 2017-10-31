Hamilton & Niagara Region 2018 Consumer Choice Award Winners

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2018 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the Hamilton & Niagara Area. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Hamilton & Niagara Region.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below:

AUTO & TRANSPORTATION

BRIAN CULLEN MOTORS

AUTOMOBILE DEALER -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

386 Ontario Street

St. Catharines, ON, L2R 6S8

www.briancullen.com

(905) 684-9281

1-888-853-0064

FIRST CLASS DRIVING SCHOOL

DRIVING SCHOOL -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

800 Queenston Rd, Unit 206B

Stoney Creek, ON, L8G 2N4

www.firstclassdrivingschool.ca

(905) 318-7428

HALDIMAND MOTORS

AUTOMOBILE DEALER - PRE-OWNED -- HAMILTON

42 Talbot Rd E

Cayuga, ON, N0A 1E0

www.haldimandmotors.com

(905) 772-3636

1-844-608-5846

LINDE TRUCK & TRAILER

TRUCK SERVICE AND REPAIR -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

4426 Regional Road 69, Unit 20

St. Anns, ON, L0R 1Y0

www.lindetrucktrailer.ca

(905) 386-0343

TIP TOP TOWING

TOWING SERVICES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

350 Sherman Avenue N.

Hamilton, ON, L8L 6N6

www.tiptoptowing.ca

(905) 524-3355

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

COMMISSIONAIRES HAMILTON

SECURITY COMPANY -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

151 York Blvd, Suite 208

Hamilton, ON, L8R 3M2

www.commissionaireshamilton.com

(905) 527-2275

PATH EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

EMPLOYEMENT AGENCY -- HAMILTON

100 - 31 King Street East

Hamilton, ON, L8N 1A1

www.pathemployment.com

(905) 528-6611

PRIMUS

VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER (VOIP) -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

5343 Dundas St. W

Toronto, ON, M9B 6K5

www.primus.ca

(416) 236-3636

1-877-654-7319

SOUNDBOX INC

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES -- HAMILTON

319 & 321 Arvin Avenue

Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 2M3

info@soundboxpro.com

www.soundboxpro.com

(905) 387-7544

1-888-273-1038

TITAN MORTGAGE GROUP

MORTGAGES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

13 King Street W

Stoney Creek, ON, L8G 1G9

www.titanmortgages.ca

(905) 662-6221

WILSON, BLANCHARD MANAGEMENT INC

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

101-701 Main Street West

Hamilton, ON, L8S 1A2

www.wilsonblanchard.com

(905) 540-8800

1-800-999-7419

CONSTRUCTION



BARTON AIR COMPRESSOR SALES & SERVICES INC

COMPRESSORS -- HAMILTON

76 Biggar Avenue

Hamilton, ON, L8L 3Z4

www.bartonair.ca

(905) 312-8500

BUDGET ENVIRONMENTAL DISPOSAL

WASTE MANAGEMENT AND DEMOLITION -- HAMILTON

375 Gage Avenue North

Hamilton, ON, L8L 7B1

www.budgetbin.ca

(905) 312-9506

1-800-363-1507

DAVIS KRESAK FENCES

FENCES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

1092 Highway 8

Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 5H8

www.daviskresakfences.com

(905) 578-6855

LOSANI HOMES

HOME BUILDER -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

430 McNeilly Road

Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 5E3

www.losanihomes.com

(905) 561-1700

1-866-4-LOSANI

PARAMOUNT LANDSCAPING INC.

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

1375 Green Spring Road

Campbellville, ON, L0P1B0

www.paramountlandscaping.ca

(905) 332-2030

1-866-905-5296

HEALTH & WELLNESS

3 FOR 1 GLASSES

OPTICIANS -- OPTOMETRIST -- HAMILTON

1550 Upper James St.

Hamilton, ON, L9B 2L6

www.3for1glasseshamilton.com

(905) 383-1467

AUBURN AND MOUNTAIN HEARING CENTRES

HEARING SERVICES -- HAMILTON

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.auburnmountainhearing.com

(905) 574 4187

BULLIVANT & ASSOCIATES INC.

HEALTH AND SAFETY TRAINING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

158 South Service Rd.

Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 3H6

www.Bullivant.ca

(905) 664-4943

1-888-712-7197

CREDIT COUNSELLING SOCIETY

CREDIT & DEBT COUNSELLING -- HAMILTON

Suite 906 - 20 Hughson Street S

Hamilton, ON, L8N 2A1

www.nomoredebts.org/canada/ontario/hamilton/credit-counselling.html

(905) 538-5035

HOMEWELL SENIOR CARE

HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

2349 Fairview Street, Suite 317

Burlington, ON, L7R 2E3

www.homewellseniorcare.ca

(905) 639-HELP

LASIK MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION -- HAMILTON

276 Mud St W

Stoney Creek, ON, L8J 3Z6

www.lasikmd.com

(905) 578-1115

1-866-961-2020

MNP LIMITED

BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE -- NIAGARA REGION

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

http://www.MNPdebt.ca/hnr

905-777-8000 Hamilton

905-937-0002 Niagara

TOTAL FX FITNESS

HEALTH AND FITNESS CLUB -- HAMILTON

1180 Stonechurch Road E., Unit A

Hamilton, ON, L8W 2C7

www.totalfxfitness.com

(905) 667-1616

HOME

BEVERLEY HILLS HOME IMPROVEMENTS

HOME RENOVATIONS -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

201 Barton St E

Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 2K3

www.beverleyhillshome.com

(905) 578-2292

1-800-263-4515

BUY THE YARD INTERIORS

INTERIOR DESIGNER -- HAMILTON

73 Wilson St. W, Unit 19

Ancaster, ON, L9G 1N1

www.buytheyardinteriors.com

(905) 648-7979

1-866-648-7979

CAMPBELL GLASS & MIRROR

GLASS AND MIRROR - SALES AND SERVICES -- HAMILTON

196 Ottawa Street North

Hamilton, ON. L8H 3Z5

www.campbellglass.ca

(905) 545-1222

KOSCO FLOORING

FLOORING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

1186 Stone Church Rd East Unit 3

Hamilton, ON, L8W 2C7

www.koscoflooring.com

(905) 296-7586

NIAGARA GRANITE & MARBLE

MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

1&2-590 Welland Avenue

St. Catharines, ON L2M 5V6

www.niagaragranite.ca

(905) 688-1919

REMAX ESCARPMENT REALTY INC

REAL ESTATE -- RESIDENTIAL -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

860 Queenston Road

Stoney Creek, ON L8G 4A8

www.RemaxEscarpment.com

(905) 545-1188

1-800-567-6257

STONEY CREEK FURNITURE

FURNITURE RETAILER -- HAMILTON

395 Lewis Road

Stoney Creek, ON, L8E 5N5

www.stoneycreekfurniture.com

(905) 643-4121

1-800-263-8575

THE LITTLE GUY COMPUTER CONSULTANTS

COMPUTER CONSULTANTS -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

With Multiple Locations To Serve You Better

www.pcrepairhamilton.ca

Hamilton area: (289) 780-4854

St Catharines Area: (289) 969-7744

MELO'S SIDING

SIDING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

176 Diiorio Circle

Ancaster, ON, L9K 1T3

www.melossidinginc.com

(905) 304-6246

NATIONAL WATERPROOFING

WATERPROOFING -- HAMILTON

1476 Book Road West

Ancaster, ON L0R 1R0

www.nationalwaterproofing.ca

(905) 517-1637

Ontario Concrete Raising Ltd

FOUNDATION REPAIR -- HAMILTON

600 Ontario St

St. Catharines, ON L2N 7P8

www.ontarioconcreteraising.com

(289) 969-5438

PCS of Niagara -- Professional Carpet Systems Home

CARPET AND RUG CLEANING -- HAMILTON

18 Perma Ct

St. Catharines, ON L2R 7K8

www.pcsniagara.com

(905) 646-6655

QSI HOME COMFORT

WINDOWS & DOORS -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

175 Nebo Road

Hamilton, ON, L8W 2E1

www.qsiwindows.com

(905) 575-8078

1-866 575-8078

TRI-STAR DISASTER RECOVERY

Fire & Water Damage Restoration -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

1700 Brampton Street

Hamilton, ON L8H 3S1

www.tristardisasterrecovery.com

(289) 389-8899

(855) 389-8899

TWO SMALL MEN WITH BIG HEARTS MOVING

MOVING COMPANIES -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

70 Frid Street

Hamilton, ON L8P 4M4

www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/hamilton-movers

(905) 524-3278

1-866-666-3609

LIFESTYLE



BEAUTY PAW MOBILE

PET GROOMING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

93 Haldimand Rd., Suite #12

Fisherville, ON N0A 1G0

www.beautypawmobilepetgrooming.ca

(905) 906-2558

DELANEY PEST CONTROL

PEST CONTROL -- NIAGARA REGION

27 Chetwood St

St. Catharines, ON L2S 1J9

www.delaneypestcontrol.ca

(905) 401-0692

LESSARD COUTU CUSTOM JEWELLERY

JEWELLERS -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

4 1/2 Lake St

St. Catharines, ON L2R 5W6

www.lcjewellery.com

(905) 984-8622

SHAKESPEARES DINING LOUNGE

RESTAURANT STEAKHOUSE -- HAMILTON

181 Main St E

Hamilton, ON L8N 1H2

www.shakespeares.ca

(905) 528-0689

SHERATON HAMILTON HOTEL

HOTELS -- HAMILTON

116 King Street W.

Hamilton, ON L8P 4V3

reservations@sheratonhamilton.com

www.sheratonhamilton.com

(905) 529-5515

1-800-514-7101

TWO ROADS FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL PLANNING -- HAMILTON & NIAGARA

Suite 201 Golf Links Centre

34 Stone Church Road

Ancaster, ON L9K 1S5

www.tworoadsfinancial.ca

(905)304-7574

1-877-368-0143

