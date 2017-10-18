Hamilton & Niagara Region Consumers Meet With Brianne Davis From Davis Fences

STONEY CREEK, ON--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Davis Fences is a two year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Fences in the region of Hamilton & Niagara. The company has been in business since 1960 and is Hamilton & Niagara Region leading Wood, Chain Link and Modular Iron Fence Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

A: It is definitely rewarding that our constant efforts and quality workmanship has not gone unnoticed.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: Integrity- the quality of being honest and having strong moral principals in our industry.

We have maintained a core staff for many years. Therefore, we are able to provide consistency and quality workmanship.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: Nothing will change our work, however this will enhance our credibility.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Getting into business is the biggest risk!!!

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: Our Landscape division has merged with our Fence division. Davis Fences will now be offering custom decks at the same time as your fence is being built.

GETTING TO KNOW BRIANNE

BUSINESS MOTTO… We always tell our staff and customers "it's just another day in paradise".

LOVE IN MY JOB… I do enjoy our interaction with the general public daily.

BIGGEST SICCESS… In the spring/summer season of 2017, we have doubled the amount of completed business.

DAILY I TRY TO… Communicate- It is the most crucial point in business.

WHILE NOT WORKING… Spend my time with family and friends. Maybe a few drinks too:)

IN MY IPOD… A wide variety of music, ranging from the 60's to 2017 top hits. I usually find a song that I love, play it on repeat for a week and then never listen to it again, because I can't stand to hear it one more time. Song of my summer- Despacito. You may also find a little Britney Spears and Avril Lavigne.

