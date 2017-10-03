Hammer Fiber Set to Launch Wireless Internet, Phone and Television Services in Baltimore

Via its partnership with Go Long Wireless, Hammer will utilize "pre-5G" technology to bring high-speed broadband services to residential and business customers throughout the city

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Hammer Fiber Optic Investments Ltd., a New Jersey-based wireless and fiber network operator and wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp ( OTCQB : HMMR), announces that is set to launch Internet, phone and television services to residential and small/medium-sized business customers throughout Baltimore, MD. The service deployment will utilize "pre-5G" technology to leverage 12 GHz spectrum holdings, provided by Go Long Wireless, to bring ultra high-speed wireless broadband to Baltimore and 49 total markets across the United States.

"We are thrilled to be bringing these services to the great people and businesses of Baltimore," says Mark Stogdill, CEO of Hammer Fiber. "We're making good on our promise to deliver lightning fast and affordable broadband to key markets across the United States -- Baltimore being a strategic market for us, as this launch more than doubles our current coverage. Together with our widely successful launch of services in Atlantic City, Baltimore is the first step towards a national roll-out. We're continuing to grow as planned."

Hammer Fiber recently teamed up with Go Long Wireless, Ltd. (GLW), a company based in Sarasota Florida that holds 12 GHz Multichannel Video Distribution and Data Service (MVDDS) spectrum in 49 U.S. markets. The partnership enables Hammer Fiber to expand its successful business model of delivering a bundle of high-speed broadband, TV, and VoIP phone service to both urban and traditionally underserved rural communities.

Using off-the-shelf DOCSIS (3.0 or 3.1) modems, the Hammer technology platform leverages cable-ready architecture and is highly scalable due to its low cost and ease of installation. Services are delivered at a fraction of the cost incurred by competing fixed fiber or cable-based networks.

Hammer Fiber will be making additional announcements about the Baltimore launch as services are deployed. Further inquiries about this announcement, future market roll-outs and general company information can be made to Frank Pena at fpena@hammerfiber.com.

About Hammer Fiber

Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp. ( OTCQB : HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology whose holdings include Hammer Fiber Optic Investments, Ltd. D/B/A Hammer Fiber, a New Jersey-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) that offers internet, voice, video and data services in New Jersey, as well as carrier services in Philadelphia and New York. Hammer Fiber serves residential and small business markets with high capacity broadband, voice and video through both direct fiber as well as its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR technology. For more information visit http://www.hammerfiber.com

About Go Long Wireless

Go Long Wireless, LTD is a Florida based wireless spectrum holding company with an extensive spectrum portfolio designed to enable ultra-broadband services to rural and urban communities across the U.S. For more information please email info@golongwireless.com

