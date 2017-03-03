Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited Announces Financial Results for the Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2016

March 03, 2017 17:10 ET
GUELPH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (TSX:HMM.A) -
* Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes
NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor
To all employees and shareholders:
With our new facility on line we continue to see quarter over quarter improvement in our income from operating activities. Our markets remain relatively flat.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.
Hammond Manufacturing Company LimitedRobert F. HammondChairman and CEO(519) 822-2960(519) 822-7289 (FAX)ir@hammfg.com
