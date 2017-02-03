News Room
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited
TSX : HMM.A

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited

February 03, 2017 18:00 ET

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited Announces the Resignation of a Director of the Company

GUELPH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (TSX:HMM.A) announces the resignation of Marc Dubé as a director of the company.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

Contact Information

  • Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited
    Robert F. Hammond
    Chairman and CEO
    (519) 822-2960
    (519) 822-7289 (FAX)
    ir@hammfg.com

News Room
 