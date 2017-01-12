Hampton Financial Corporation acquires All Group Financial Services

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Hampton Financial Corporation ("Hampton") (TSX VENTURE: HFC) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the wealth management business of All Group Financial Services ("All Group") along with some of its advisors who will be joining the firm as of January 9th, 2017.

All Group, members of the Investment Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund ("CIPF"), who's business practice primarily focused on wealth management - both at the retail and institutional level - will have its team join Hampton in its efforts to continue to grow its asset base. Clients of both Hampton, and formerly All Group, will continue to benefit from the personal and tailored relationships they have become accustomed to experiencing from their respective advisors, as the two firms look to capitalize on each other's years of mutual experience in the industry.

"We are excited at the opportunity presented for our clients and advisors to join the Hampton family" says Mr. James Moon, CEO of All Group.

"We are pleased to be adding the team from All Group, and believe this transaction aligns well with our strategic plan of consolidation within our industry to make Hampton one of Canada's leading independent wealth management firms." says Mr. Peter Deeb, Executive Chairman and CEO of Hampton Financial Corporation.

Hampton Financial Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited ("HSL"), is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by the IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. The subordinate voting shares of Hampton Financial Corporation are listed on the TSXV under the symbol 'HFC'.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.