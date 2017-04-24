Handa Copper Names Jan Nelson as Next Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Handa Copper Corporation ("Handa Copper" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:HEC) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jan Nelson as Chief Executive Officer effective April 24, 2017, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Jan is a seasoned industry veteran possessing a diverse range of skills acquired as an exploration geologist, mine manager and successful CEO of an intermediate-sized gold producer.

Acting as Chief Executive Officer of AIM-listed Pan African Resources PLC, Jan oversaw its evolution from an exploration company with a market value of $30 million to a $550 million underground gold and platinum producer within a period of 5 years. During this rapid growth period, Pan African was one of the most successful junior gold mining companies in South Africa and among the first to pay a high yield dividend for more than five consecutive years. In his capacity as CEO, Jan raised over US$125 million in debt and equity to transform the company from explorer to producer.

Jan started his career with Gold Fields, one of the world's largest gold producers where he received an award as the best post graduate geologist. He also received the Rand Pioneers award as the best graduating geologist during his final year at university. Jan has held progressively senior positions with Harmony Gold, beginning as a mine geologist and advancing to the position of acting Mine Manager.



With demand for key industrial commodities including copper on a steady upward trajectory, the strategic realignment of the Company's management team will allow Handa to seek out and explore advanced stage exploration prospects in Africa in conjunction with an anticipated cyclical rebound in commodity prices. Mr. Kreczmer will remain a director of Handa and will devote his time to supporting the new management team which will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Incoming CEO Jan Nelson states, "We are delighted that Mr. Kreczmer has agreed to continue his role as a Board member and believe our team's record of success in Africa and broad exposure to equity markets in North America, Europe and Africa will position the company to generate above average returns to its shareholders."

About Handa Copper Corporation

Handa Copper is actively pursuing the exploration and development potential of a highly significant copper discovery in the Republic of Congo. The geological parallels between the West Congolian Belt and the Central African Copperbelt (CACB), the world's richest copper province, have been recognized since the 1930s. However, sustained modern exploration has never been carried out on the former until now.

Previously undisclosed archival records acquired by the Company, which included more than 10,000 stream sediment and soil samples, confirm the potential for CACB-style copper deposits on the Company's exploration licenses in the RoC. In addition, new data detailed soil sampling and geological mapping will assist the Company to effectively prioritize exploration targets for drilling.

