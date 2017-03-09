Handtevy Pediatric Emergency Care Course Helping EMS Improve Care for Sick and Injured Children in the Field

CAPCE Accredited course allows for improved care of sick and injured children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Handtevy - Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc. announces the launch of a pediatric pre-hospital emergency care course that teaches EMS providers and instructors evidence-based, cutting-edge techniques for caring for critically ill and injured children in the field.

The four-hour course for EMS providers, developed by nationally recognized pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Peter Antevy, instructs paramedics to rapidly and accurately treat children suffering from life-threatening emergencies. A separate eight-hour instructor course for EMS field training officers allows providers to teach the four-hour course to paramedics back at their own agencies. This convenience allows for pediatric training to be easily accessible while being considerate of cost to the agency.

Both courses provide live instruction with interactive and hands-on education, featuring pre-hospital clinical scenarios with varying levels of difficulty. "The stakes are so high for responses involving critically ill and injured children," said Antevy, Chief Medical Officer for Handtevy. "We need to train like we respond. We owe it to kids, their families - and ourselves - to be as prepared as we can be to save the lives of our youngest patients."

The Handtevy Pre-Hospital Pediatric Provider and Instructor courses are taught at the Handtevy Training Center in Davie, Florida as well as at select sites across the Country. Both are CAPCE accredited and can be used to fulfill continuing education (CE) requirements. Topics covered include:

Recognition and management of respiratory, shock and cardiac emergencies.

Medication principles including dosing, administration, and error prevention.

Implementation of a pit crew approach for pediatric resuscitation.

Overcoming the emotional hurdles associated with pre-hospital pediatric care.

"There was a need for a systematic approach to pediatric advanced life support assessment," said Captain Charles Coyle of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "The course provided me with a scientific explanation of the difficulties associated with pediatric care, but just as important, addressed the emotional hurdles associated with treatment of children. I completed the course with tools on how to help myself and my crews both clinically and psychologically."

Dr. Antevy is the creator of the Handtevy Pediatric Resuscitation System, which research shows offers a faster, more accurate way to dose lifesaving medications such as epinephrine, dextrose and pain medications. The Handtevy Pediatric Resuscitation System is being adopted by leading EMS agencies and hospitals nationwide, which report fewer dosing errors and treatment delays. In February, Dr. Antevy was awarded the prestigious Ronald Anderson Memorial Award at the Gathering of the Eagles Conference of EMS medical directors for his outstanding contributions to EMS and pediatric emergency care.

For more information on prerequisites, dates and locations or to register for an upcoming course, visit Handtevy.com.

About Handtevy - Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc

Since 2010 Handtevy - Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc. has provided high quality evidence-based solutions for pre-hospital and hospital organizations by integrating scientific and psychological theory with a customized resuscitation product that decentralizes complex information away from the code leader. The Handtevy Pediatric Resuscitation System, the company's flagship product, is the first-of-its-kind solution that emphasizes a customized, predetermined approach to the critically ill child depending on location, provider ability and resources. So whether the child is at the side of a pool, in the confines of a helicopter, or in a state of the art pediatric emergency department, the Handtevy System provides the best opportunity for the medical team to positively affect the outcome.

Handtevy - Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc. is nationally recognized as the leader in pediatric resuscitation, both in the pre-hospital and hospital settings. The Handtevy is currently utilized by EMS agencies, cruise lines, helicopter services and hospitals. To learn more, visit Handtevy.com or call 866.867.3192.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/9/11G132672/Images/FullSizeRender-cc9364b3cae19be6b8295829cf2168d0.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/9/11G132672/Images/3D459846-CE4F-40C3-B471-D4AD7F95EC63-0abf1eee829799a0b047b9d26c6d18e6.JPG