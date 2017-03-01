Handwriting.io Launches ScribbleChat App to Personalize Mobile Communications

Leader in digital handwriting technology enhances mobile conversations via its new messaging platform with "handwritten" text and interactive animations

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Handwriting.io, a leader in digital handwriting technology, announced today the launch of its app, ScribbleChat, which more precisely personalizes mobile conversations. The new app provides consumers with an advanced messaging platform to customize "handwritten" text, and offers emojis and interactive animations to more accurately convey their emotions in discussions.

ScribbleChat empowers individuals to express their feelings during interactions by not limiting a person to share a response via plain text in the digital era. The app provides an extensive variety of advanced graphics and animations for individuals to express themselves in conversations, knowing the recipient will be able to capture the tone and sentiment of the message. Whether consumers are engaged in a one-to-one conversation or a group chat, ScribbleChat effects can take place while interacting with other messages on the platform via its 3D solutions.

"Messaging platforms provide individuals with a blank canvas to illustrate how they feel, but current apps often leave consumers seeking a more cohesive and impactful experience to portray their emotions in conversations," says Eloise Bune, founder and CEO of Handwriting.io. "The launch of ScribbleChat enables consumers to more effectively customize their conversations with a personal and interactive touch, and eliminate the confusion and misinterpretations of their text messages."

ScribbleChat provides consumers with the capabilities first introduced on Handwriting.io's text-to-handwriting engine, which enables conversations to feature "handwritten" messages in real-time within the app. The company is customizing the consumer messaging experience with its venture into the app industry. iPhone and iPad users will have access to the "handwritten text" and interactive animations via the iOS keyboard and iMessage platforms, in addition to the full line of ScribbleChat's 3D effects on the app.

"Personalization features in messaging apps are limited and outdated," said Trey Stout, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Handwriting.io. "With nearly 95 percent overlap in offerings between communication apps, it's time we moved beyond messages that are just Helvetica in colored bubbles. We developed ScribbleChat to support personalized conversations for the 21st century."

Available for download on the iOS platform in the App Store, ScribbleChat provides consumers with the "write" way to chat.

To download or learn more about ScribbleChat, please visit getscribblechat.com.

To learn more about Handwriting.io, please visit handwriting.io.

About Handwriting.io

Founded in 2011, Handwriting.io, offers a patented API that enables brands to easily incorporate the company's proprietary digital handwriting technology into existing mobile apps and websites to deliver personalized communications to customers in a scalable, affordable way. To enhance consumer messaging solutions with a personal touch, Handwriting.io launched its new iOS app, ScribbleChat, an advanced messaging platform to distinguish "handwritten" text, emojis and interactive animations to more accurately convey emotion in conversations. The company is headquartered in New York. Learn more at handwriting.io and getscribblechat.com.