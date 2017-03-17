Hangover Joe's Celebrates Average Joes Everywhere for 6th Year -- "National Hangover Joe's Day" March 18th, 2017

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Hangover Joe's Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : HJOE), developers of the nation's leading morning after Hangover Recovery Shot and also our own exclusive line of premium gourmet beef brisket beef jerky, is pleased that with St. Patrick's Day quickly approaching, we can't help but have luck on our minds. Hangover Joe's always believes in creating its own luck, if for no other reason than we help you to dodge the impending post-Paddy's Day hangover. That is what we do. We are the nation's leading morning after hangover recovery shot. We provide the relief America needs to be Hangover Free. One of the first symbols of luck that comes to mind is the shamrock -- no, the four-leaf clover -- wait, what's the difference? The four-leaf clover got its reputation for a pretty straightforward reason. As you probably learned for yourself at some point, four-leaf clovers are really hard to find, and that rarity is why we consider them lucky. The 17th century politician and author John Melton even wrote, "If a man walking in the fields finds any four-leaved grass, he shall in a small while after find some good thing." In other words, the four-leaf clover is quite the multi-purpose charm for good fortune. Today, having the hangover recovery shot on the morning after St. Paddy's Day, which is National Hangover Joe's Day, is finding yourself in the luck of the Irish.

Hangover Joe's is celebrating everything #Hangover, the day after St. Patrick's Day for the 6th year in a row. Those who once again this year threw caution to the wind and tipped a pint or two and were left feeling a little green while enjoying everything Irish can now join millions of Americans in a celebratory toast to a rapid hangover recovery on Saturday, March 18th, 2017 -- The 6th annual National Hangover Joe's Day! Legend has it that St. Patrick would use three-leaf clovers (which are pretty easy to find) to explain the Holy Trinity to those he converted, since he'd say that the leaves represented the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. This is probably a myth, but that hasn't stopped St. Paddy's Day and the shamrock from being inextricably linked. Well, there is another lucky charm for hangover recovery and that is Hangover Joe's, the 2 oz. anti-hangover drink that makes mornings a much better thing after a night of consuming adult beverages. "We have created a functional beverage that actually helps people feel better and fits their functional lifestyle!" said Shawn Adamson -- Co-Founder and head of national sales for Hangover Joe's. "We are improving the quality of individuals' lives and helping them be more productive. National Hangover Joe's Day is now in its 6th year. It's become a tradition for our fans and the Company. We are celebrating that ordinary Joes everywhere that can triumph in the battle of the morning after with the legendary contents of a little yellow bottle -- 'The Hangover Recovery Shot.' Hangover Relief is Always Just a Shot Away in the morning after drinking. You too will be relieved, recovered and re-energized after consuming the hangover recovery shot. There is a little Hangover Joe's in everyone from time to time and more so on St. Paddy's Day."

The Hangover Recovery Shot can be found coast to coast in convenience-stores, liquor stores, grocery stores, retail drug outlets, hardware stores, hotel gift stores & mini bars, tattoo shops, hair salons & spas, gyms, bars, nightclubs, casinos, and even on Lear rental jets, and women's boutiques. We even have Hangover Joe's Smart Vending Machines that work as mini billboards and dispense recovery shots in high traffic bars & nightclubs. We have a large range of retailers across the country. Our brand is on the move both domestically & internationally. We are shipping containers to South Korea, Japan, and China and will be entering the Asian market in April with our partner in Asia, Cure Korea. We are also working with one of Europe's largest beverage distributors and going through the procedures to launch all across Europe in the future. These are exciting times for Hangover Joe's. We have dealers all over the USA and we are going to increase our dealer network over the next 12 months and ramp up our dealers network. The brand continues to gain market share, one dealer at a time and one retailer at a time and one consumer at a time.

We have recently launched a brand of gourmet beef jerky. This is not your typical gas station jerky. It is all USDA beef brisket and we have developed our own curing and marinades and we use alcohol in many of our gourmet beef jerky marinades as it creates a great flavor and helps to break down the meat and make it very tender. This is not your father's or grandfather's beef jerky -- this is made with the best premium hand-picked beef brisket. We produce a mouthwatering craft gourmet beef jerky. Since we have launched the beef jerky sales have exploded both online and in our retail stores across the country. We are selling 3-1 in stores where we have placed our beef jerky against leading brands. "The market is demanding a high quality product. We are leading the way in a gourmet fresh cut to order, beef brisket jerky that is really being embraced by millennials who are looking for high protein healthier choices and more gourmet in snacks," said Mike Jaynes -- Chairman and Co-founder of Hangover Joe's. "We cannot be happier with how sales of our beef jerky are going and how we are blowing away the competition in taste tests across the country! Our brand and flavors are outstanding. They're truly excellent. We're having calls daily asking for it and our dealers are doing festivals around the country exposing the brand to thousands and they are putting it into stores. The brand is only going to grow and we are going to continue to introduce new and exciting great tasting flavors. Our beef jerky is going to take some significant market share over the next few years. Our jerky is known for being totally tender with unique distinct flavor profiles that are being called #Jerkylicious."

Matthew Veal, CEO of Hangover Joe's added that, "National Hangover Joe's Day is for all the working stiffs out there that celebrate in the spirit of the Irish. We're going to be in New Orleans St Patrick's Day in the street sampling the brand. Our dealers around the country will have stores stocked with The Hangover Recovery Shot. You can be Irish this year on Friday and be Hangover Free on Saturday, National Hangover Joe's Day! We are building the brand the old-fashioned way, from the street up! The brand resonates with everyone from blue collar workers, to urban professionals to soccer moms, hipsters, people just love Hangover Joe's. Also, for Millennials, Generation X and even a few Baby Boomers, all these generations have in common is there is a little bit of Hangover Joe's in all of them. The brand is hip and breaks through the clutter, and yes it's a little politically incorrect, hey it's Hangover Joe's, we like that! People have been drinking for years and that is not going to stop nor is our Company or our brand, we will only continue to grow in the USA and abroad. Hangover Recovery is a huge market and we are determined to own it."

People love sharing the brand with their friends and family on social media and the brand has a very strong social media following. We have been using these hashtags and ask for our fans to use them in social media #HangoverFree, #NoHangover when referring to the Hangover Recovery Shot. We have a lot of fans, shareholders, believers, consumers, retailers and dealers. We are working hard for all of them and we plan on at some point bringing the company back on to the stock market and trading. We have not forgotten you and are working hard to achieve success for all of us. We will have our day in the sun. We want all of our fans, consumers, dealers, retailers and shareholders to have a safe Hangover Free St. Paddy's Day.

In the end, once again this St. Patrick's Day, Americans revelers will just shrug their shoulders, raise a pint, and shout "Slainte!" as they toast to good health. It just goes to show that even average Joes are Irish on March 17th. We love the average Joe at Hangover Joe's! There is a good reason for Americans to stock up on "The Hangover Recovery Shot" for the inevitable morning after. This rejuvenating blend of essential vitamins and exotic herbs is available around the country. Look for it and ask for it by name. You too will be #HangoverFree with #NoHangover this St. Patrick's Day! Join us in celebrating National Hangover Joe's Day, Saturday, March 18th 2017 for the 6th year! Hangover Relief It's Just a Shot Away with Hangover Joe's!

For more information, visit our website at www.hangoverjoes.com or, FB https://www.facebook.com/hangoverrecovery/ on twitter @TheHangoverShot and on Instagram: HangoverJoescom or check us out on YouTube.