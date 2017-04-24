Hannah Stocking Joins Peeks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with celebrity influencer Hannah Stocking. Hannah will be leveraging the Peeks platform to give her 6.4 Million+ social media fans the opportunity to interact with her through live video and will be using Peeks as her premier livestreaming outlet to showcase behind the scenes content and eventually coordinate strategic brand placement opportunities through the OfferBox.

Hannah is a top tier influencer with a very high engagement level. Many of her videos on Instagram receive in excess of 5 Million views. The Company is excited to have Hannah on board and she is gearing up towards her first livestream which will occur in the next few days.

"We have been gaining tremendous interest from celebrity influencers and their agencies across North America as we continue to build upon on our core growth strategies. We are partnering with influencers who have a deep connection with the millennial generation and a high engagement level. They are trendsetters and we will be continuing with this strategy," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Peeks Social Ltd.

The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

