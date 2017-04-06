Hannibal Industries' ProMat After Party Brought Industry Leaders Together to Represent All Facets of Material Handling

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Yesterday, Hannibal Industries, Inc. joined material handling leaders from all over the country to celebrate the successes and recent innovations from the industry at an after-hours event at ProMat 2017. Located at the Chicago Sports Museum, more than 150 event attendees included industry executives, Hannibal Industries and its co-sponsors ITC, 3D Storage Systems Limited and Wize Solutions.

"We are pleased to partner with so many companies across the material handling industry," said Blanton Bartlett, Hannibal Industries' president. "ProMat continues to be an ideal venue to join with those partners and celebrate the successes of our companies and of the industry at large. We would like to thank ITC, 3D Storage Systems Limited and Wize Solutions for partnering in this event, and here's to many more!"

The Chicago Sports Museum is located seven floors above Chicago's historic Magnificent Mile, and is a premier event space that blends the luxury of Michigan Avenue with the city's love for its legendary sports teams, creating an unparalleled Windy City experience. Featuring World Series Champion Chicago Cubs experience as well as Basketball exhibits and a Hall of Legends, the Chicago Sports Museum was an ideal venue for ProMat attendees looking to extend their fun.

Additional information on Hannibal Industries is available at: http://www.hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company's industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems, Drive-In Systems and shelving. Engineering and design services offered by the company include: system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/6/11G135333/Images/hii_pic-912e97ba3faa87d08dc50b1def95a9e1.jpg