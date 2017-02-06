Hanwei Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results Conference Call Notification

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX:HE) ("Hanwei" or the "Company") announced today that it will hold a conference call on February 9, 2017 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016. Mr. Graham Kwan, Executive Vice President and Mr. Rick Huang, Chief Financial Officer of Hanwei will host the call. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2017

Time: 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time)

Dial in number: 1-888-601-3869 or 1-913-312-0683

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website www.hanweienergy.com.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.'s principal business operations are in two complementary key segments of the oil and gas industry as both an equipment supplier to the industry (as a leading manufacturer of high pressure, fiberglass reinforced plastic ("FRP") pipe products and associated technologies serving major energy customers in the global energy market) and as an oil and gas producer with properties in Alberta and joint venture interests in Manitoba.