Hanzo Predicts 2017 Web and Social Trends

Web and Social Archiving Giant's New E-Book Examines Developments That Will Significantly Affect Compliance Leaders This Year

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Hanzo -- considered the industry gold standard in the legally defensible collection and preservation of native format web and social media content for global brands -- today announced it is publishing a guide examining web trends and developments that will shape compliance this year.

The e-book, The Big List of Web Trends That Compliance Leaders Should Watch This Year, is available for free download at www.hanzo.co/the-big-list-of-2017-web-trends-that-compliance-leaders-should-watch.

For compliance leaders in highly regulated industries such as finance and insurance, rough seas loom. Regulatory burdens are growing, technology is becoming more sophisticated, and web content is more diverse, thus increasing the risks that must be managed. A proactive, not reactive, approach to managing information and data remains a best practice. Hanzo's new e-book takes a look at where the web is headed in 2017 and how compliance leaders can apply due diligence to address these developments. Some of the 17 trends explored in the guide include:

Personalization and customization of web content

Lazy loading

Parallax scrolling

Cloud-based project management and communication tools

Stricter internal social media and communication policies

"In 2017, the constant evolution of the web toward richer content offerings and more personalized and interactive user experiences can provide a wealth of benefits to both the user and companies," says Jim Donahue, Hanzo's Vice President. "However, innovation creates compliance challenges as well. An aggressively proactive plan is the best way for companies to protect themselves against whatever challenges come their way. Our new e-book delves into the trends that will test compliance professionals this year."

For additional information about this new e-book or Hanzo's enterprise platform, visit the company's website at www.hanzo.co.

