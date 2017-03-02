Hard Creek Nickel Accelerated Warrant Exercise Clause

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Hard Creek Nickel Corp. (TSX VENTURE:HNC) ("the Company") announced today that the Company's shares have traded at more than $0.065 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, and that certain warrants will now be subject to their accelerated exercise clause. The warrants in question were repriced from an exercise price of $0.08 per share pre-consolidation ($0.40 post consolidation) to an exercise price of $0.05 post consolidation, as detailed in a news release dated November 16, 2015.

The accelerated clause affects 1,686,693 warrants with an exercise price of $0.05 which now expire April 1, 2017 instead of November 27, 2017. A notice will be sent to all warrant holders advising them of the early warrant expiry date.

