Harmonic Announces Participation at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Harmonic ( NASDAQ : HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Jeremy Rosenberg, Harmonic's Senior Vice President, Business Development, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference, at the New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available on Harmonic's website: http://investor.harmonicinc.com. The webcast will remain posted on Harmonic's website for 90 days from the presentation date.