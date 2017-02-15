Harper's BAZAAR - America's First Fashion Magazine - Launches Seventh Annual Fabulous at Every Age Reader Contest

Nationwide Reader Search For Five Fabulous Females Ages 20 to 60+ Presented by Estee Lauder and Saks Fifth Avenue; Each Finalist Will Receive $5,000; With One Grand Prize Winner Receiving $10,000; 2017 Marks the Magazine's 150th Anniversary

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Harper's BAZAAR today announced the launch of its seventh annual Fabulous at Every Age reader search (FAEA), presented once again in partnership with Estée Lauder and Saks Fifth Avenue. Together, they are sweeping the nation, searching for women ages 20 to 60+, who personify all things fabulous including style, beauty, and a passion for life.

For the third year in a row, women can enter the contest by posting a photo of themselves-or the woman they are nominating-on Instagram with the hashtag #FabAtEveryAgeContest, including their age and why they're fabulous in the caption, or by visiting FabAtEveryAge.com, a mobile-optimized website.

Harper's BAZAAR editors will select five finalists, each representing a decade between 20 and 60+, who will receive a $5,000 cash prize and be honored at a VIP awards celebration hosted by Editor-In-Chief Glenda Bailey in New York City at Le Bernardin Privé, where one grand-prize winner is announced and gifted an additional $5,000. Finalists will also take home two complete looks provided by A.L.C. from Saks Fifth Avenue, receive must-have products from Estée Lauder, and have their photographs appear in an upcoming 150th Anniversary collectors issue of Harper's BAZAAR, America's first fashion magazine.

"The Fabulous at Every Age contest with Estée Lauder and Saks Fifth Avenue is always a highlight of the year, and particularly exciting during BAZAAR's 150th anniversary celebration," said Alexandra Parnass, Beauty Director of Harper's BAZAAR. "It is a delight to celebrate our readers, unquestionably fabulous women who truly deserve the spotlight."

"We're thrilled to partner with Harper's BAZAAR for the seventh consecutive year of the Fabulous at Every Age reader search," said Lisa Sequino, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Estée Lauder, North America. "This unique partnership exemplifies our brand's tradition of empowering women to feel beautiful at every age."

"The Fabulous at Every Age reader search reminds us yet again that great style knows no age," said Kate Oldham, Senior Vice President and GMM of Beauty, Lingerie and Swim. "At Saks Fifth Avenue, we are thrilled to partner with Harper's BAZAAR and Estée Lauder in celebrating stylish women for the seventh year in a row."

Women are invited to stop by Estée Lauder counters at Saks Fifth Avenue locations nationwide for complimentary makeovers, beauty consultations, and information about the Fabulous at Every Age reader search. For a complete list of locations, event information, and the details on six special casting call events with appearances by Harper's BAZAAR editors, go to www.FabAtEveryAge.com.

The deadline for submissions is April 14, 2017; contest is open to women 20 years or older who are legal residents of the U.S., D.C., or Canada. Entrants via Instagram must have their Instagram set to "public." Void in Puerto Rico, Quebec, and where prohibited by law. For complete rules, visit www.FabAtEveryAge.com.

About Harper's BAZAAR

Sophisticated, elegant and provocative, Harper's BAZAAR (www.bazaar.com) is the style resource for women who are the first to buy the best, from casual to couture. With authority and insider insight, Harper's BAZAAR showcases the work of visionary stylists, expressive photographers and talented designers, covering what's new to what's next. Founded in 1867, America's first fashion magazine is available in 44 countries around the world. Harper's BAZAAR is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst (www.hearst.com), one of the nation's largest diversified media and information companies. With 21 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the leading publisher of monthly magazines in terms of total paid circulation (AAM 2H 2014), reaching 78 million readers (Spring 2016 MRI/GfK at 79.5 million) and 54 million site visitors each month (comScore), with a social media following of 115.5 million. In addition, the company publishes close to 300 editions around the world. Follow Harper's BAZAAR on Facebook, Pinterest, Tumblr, Instagram and Twitter.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder (www.esteelauder.com) is the flagship brand of the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, the world's first female entrepreneur, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances -- all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points -- both in-store to online. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view. Follow Estée Lauder on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue, one of the world's pre-eminent specialty retailers, is renowned for its superlative American and international designer collections, its expertly edited assortment of handbags, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics and gifts, and the first-rate fashion expertise and exemplary client service of its Associates. As part of the Hudson's Bay Company brand portfolio, Saks operates 41 full-line stores in 22 states and Canada, five international licensed stores and saks.com, the company's online store. For more information, kindly visit saks.com, Instagram.com/saks, Facebook.com/saks, Snapchat.com/saks_official, and Twitter.com/saks.