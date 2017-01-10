Harper's BAZAAR Unveils '150 Most Fashionable Women'

February issue honors today's top style makers from around the world in celebration of the magazine's 150th anniversary; Harper's BAZAAR to kick-off the SAG Awards Weekend with '150 MOST FASHIONABLE' cocktail event

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Harper's BAZAAR today unveiled its '150 Most Fashionable Women', a list of the best-dressed women around the world, in celebration of its 150th Anniversary. Featured in the February issue, Harper's BAZAAR editor in chief Glenda Bailey worked closely with the magazine's international editors to curate the list, which is comprised of Hollywood's finest leading ladies, music powerhouses, Instagram style-setters who influence fashion trends and make the world a bit glitzier and more glamorous. Harper's BAZAAR will kick-off the SAG Awards weekend with a cocktail event in Los Angeles to fête those featured on the list.

"Harper's Bazaar is thrilled to feature the most fashionable women in the world," said Bailey. "We are looking forward to celebrating these women's style, confidence and personality in the magazine and at our event in LA."

February cover star Madonna is featured on the list along with global style icons: Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, Ciara, Emma Stone, Eva Chen, Gabriela Hearst, Gigi Hadid, Georgia May Jagger, Irina Shayk, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, Olivia Palermo, Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Salma Hayek, Sarah Jessica Parker, Solange Knowles, Willow Smith, Zendaya and more.

Presented by TUMI in partnership with American Express, exclusive fashion sponsor La Perla and exclusive jewelry sponsor Hearts On Fire, the event will take place on Friday, January 27, 2017 at The Sunset Tower. The '150 Most Fashionable Women' is the first event in a series of year-long celebrations for Harper's BAZAAR's 150th anniversary

The February issue of Harper's BAZAAR is on newsstands nationwide on January 17, 2017. To view the full list of 150 women, visit www.harpersbazaar.com/mostfashionable.

