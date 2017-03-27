Harri and ADP Team to Help Hospitality Businesses Find and Keep the Best Talent

Staff turnover tops 70% in the hospitality sector, driving the need for streamlined HR solutions; New ADP Marketplace app can help to greatly reduce hiring costs and hiring time

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - For the first time since the 'Great Recession,' staff turnover rates for the Leisure-and-Hospitality sector topped 70 percent.i This means that bars, hotels and restaurants are having to recruit and train an almost entirely new workforce every year, placing a huge burden on HR departments and driving up profit-squeezing administrative costs.

To help keep costs down while freeing-up HR teams' time, companies should look to consolidate their Human Capital Management (HCM) and recruitment systems. Through a new integration between Harri and ADP® clients in the hospitality industry are able to do just that.

Harri's suite of hospitality-specific recruitment and workforce management tools has been integrated into ADP Workforce Now®, ADP's leading HCM platform for midsized businesses. In combining the two offerings, the companies have created a one-stop-shop solution that gives clients full control and visibility over every stage of the employee's lifecycle: from recruitment, onboarding, employment, to retirement.

Harri's solution has already been shown to help greatly reduce companies' hiring costs. In one case study, the Altamarea® Group's hiring expenses fell by 48 percent and its time to hire fell by 68 percent.ii Now, with a combined Harri and ADP solution, HR teams will stand to achieve even greater efficiencies by no longer spending time coordinating independent systems or moving complex and sensitive employee data between them.

Once ADP Workforce Now clients download the Harri app from the ADP® Marketplace, a cloud-based app store designed to help employers manage an ecosystem of enterprise applications from ADP, they will also benefit from:

Seamlessly onboarding new hires to payroll: As new employees are hired and on-boarded, organizations can send employee records to ADP directly with a single click.

"In the hyper-competitive hospitality industry, finding and keeping great talent is more important than ever," said Luke Fryer, CEO and founder of Harri. "By combining our solution with ADP Workforce Now, we're giving operators and HR professionals access to tools that will fundamentally change the way they find, hire and manage talent, while still having direct access to their payroll and benefits system of record."

NoHo Hospitality Group has already adopted the combined Harri and ADP solution across its 10 properties of more than 1,100 employees. Kelly Perkins, Director of HR for NoHo Hospitality Group, said: "The Harri and ADP platform has streamlined all of our HR related activities while saving us time and money. Our new hires and employees actually enjoy interacting with the digital onboarding system, which eliminates manual entry and the inevitable errors that come with it. Our managers appreciate the transparency and access to information that this integrated solution has provided."

Additional restaurant and hospitality groups that have leveraged the unified Harri and ADP solution include Nando's, Cava Grill®, Mercer Street Hospitality and ThinkFoodGroup.

"The realities of rising wages and higher staff turnover have become mission-critical issues for hospitality businesses," said Don Weinstein, ADP chief strategy officer. "Our integration with Harri enables businesses with a single HR platform to access workforce data, securely integrate other applications, and utilize developer resources to enhance their existing solutions, so they can correct underlying inefficiencies and ultimately succeed."

About Harri

Harri provides the most comprehensive suite of tools to help companies attract, discover and connect with the best talent for their needs. Their platform features extensive scheduling and real-time collaboration tools that simplify the labor management process and boosts its overall effectiveness while empowering hospitality companies to discover, interview, hire and onboard new employees on a single, intuitive platform. To learn more about Harri, visit www.harri.com

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

