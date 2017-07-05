Harte Gold Announces Closing of $25 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Including the Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 5, 2017) -

HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:HRT)(FRANKFURT:H4O)(OTC:HRTFF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing (the "Offering"), as disclosed it its press release dated June 7, 2017, selling an aggregate of 40,323,500 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), including the full exercise of the underwriters' option, at a price of $0.62 per Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $25,000,570. The Offering was led by Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters which included Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. The Common Shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring November 6, 2017, in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the development of the Company's Sugar Zone

Property, for regional exploration, and for general corporate purposes.

Appian Natural Resource Fund ("Appian"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired 19,485,574 Common Shares in the Offering for gross proceeds to the Company of $12,081,056. Prior to completion of the Offering, Appian owned, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 77,321,871 Common Shares representing approximately 17% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Upon closing of the Offering, Appian owns an aggregate of 96,807,445 Common Shares, or approximately 19.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, and is entitled to nominate a second director to Harte Gold's board.

The sale of Common Shares to Appian under the Offering was a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Offering in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Common Shares issued to Appian did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61- 101. The material change report is being filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Offering as the participation of Appian in the Offering had not been confirmed until closing of the Offering.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and received a phase I Production Permit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometres east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

Common Shares Outstanding: 495,086,972

