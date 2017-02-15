Harte Gold Announces New Board Appointment

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX:HRT)(OTC:HRTFF)(FRANKFURT:H4O) Harte Gold is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Richard M. Colterjohn to the Board of Directors of Harte Gold. Mr. Colterjohn is the Board nominee of Appian Natural Resources Fund ("Appian") pursuant to Appian's recent investment of $25 million in Harte Gold (please see News Release dated December 14, 2016).

Mr. Colterjohn, B. Comm. MBA; is Managing Partner of Glencoban Capital Management Inc., a merchant banking firm and has over 25 years' experience in the mining sector as an investment banker, director and operator. Prior to co-founding Glencoban Capital in 2002, Mr. Colterjohn served as a Managing Director at UBS Bunting Warburg from 1992 to 2002, where he was Head of Mining Sector investment banking activities in Canada.

In 2004, Mr. Colterjohn founded Centenario Copper Corporation where he served as President and CEO and Director, until the sale of the company in 2009. Mr. Colterjohn has also served on the Boards of seven additional publicly traded mining companies including: Canico Resource Corp (2003 to 2005); Cumberland Resources Ltd. (2003 to 2007); Viceroy Exploration Ltd. (2004 to 2006); Explorator Resources Ltd. (2009 to 2011); MAG Silver Corp. (2007 to present); AuRico Gold Inc. (2010 to 2015) until its merger with Alamos Gold, and Roxgold Inc. (2012 to present) and Aurico Metals Inc. (2015 to present).

Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President and CEO of Harte Gold said "We are pleased to welcome Richard to the Board of Directors of Harte Gold, his investment banking, management and operating experience will further strengthen the Board and assist Harte Gold as we transition to commercial production at the Sugar Zone Property in Ontario, Canada."

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has permitted a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample for the Sugar Zone Deposit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

Common Shares Outstanding: 437,737,982

