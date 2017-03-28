Harte Gold Announces Significant Corporate Developments

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX:HRT)(OTC:HRTFF)(FRANKFURT:H4O) - Harte Gold is pleased to announce a number of significant corporate developments that will be instrumental in moving the Company forward as the next high grade gold producer in Ontario.

Highlights:

Harte Gold has staked an additional 32,592 Hectares in the vicinity of the Sugar Zone property in order to increase its coverage of the Dayohessarah Greenstone Belt and extensions thereof. The additional staking is based on the compilation of historical geophysics and geological survey data. The new ground features limited previous exploration work and holds significant new discovery potential. Please see map.

Harte Gold is beginning a detailed, high resolution airborne magnetic (7,870 line kms) and EM (2,881 line kms) survey over both the existing and new claim package. The new survey will better define important structural geological controls and improve ground follow-ups and target definition for drilling during the 2017 field season.

Harte Gold is pleased to announce it made the last shipment of gold ore under the Company's Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample to Barrick's Hemlo Mill on Friday, March 24, 2017. Tonnage and grade reconciliation will be completed once Barrick processes the ore however, Harte Gold expects final results will show a total of 69,112 wet tonnes (67,454 dry tonnes) shipped to Barrick with an average recovered grade of approximately 8.5 grams per tonne.

Further to the completion of the Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample, Harte Gold entered into a new contract with Technica Inc. effective Friday, March 24, 2017. Under the new contract, Technica will continue mine ramp development, stope development and vent raise development in preparation for commercial production.

Harte Gold has entered into an Engineering Procurement Construction and Management ("EPCM") contract with engineering consulting company, Halyard Inc., to complete final engineering on Harte Gold's new 550 tonne per day Mill. Halyard will also be in charge of the procurement of mill components and construction management. Harte Gold is working towards commissioning the Mill in Q1 2018 and full commercial production in Q2 2018.

Stephen G. Roman President and CEO said: "We would like to thank Technica Mining and their team of professionals who did an excellent job completing Harte Gold's 70,000 tonne Bulk Sample with 'zero' lost time accidents. This is an outstanding achievement!"

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has permitted a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample for the Sugar Zone Deposit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

QA/QC Statement

The company has implemented a quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the company's core facilities in White River for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

