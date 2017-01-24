Harte Gold Issued Phase 1 Commercial Permit & Provides Corporate Update

January 24, 2017 07:00 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX:HRT)(OTC:HRTFF)(FRANKFURT:H4O) Harte Gold is pleased to report on significant events concluded in January.
Highlights:
"With the issuance of the Phase 1 Commercial Permit, Harte Gold will accelerate activities at the Sugar Zone Mine and with a large scale regional exploration program, which we expect will generate and test many new exploration targets on Harte Gold's district scale land package", said Stephen G. Roman, Harte Gold's President & CEO. "With our strong balance sheet and cash flow from the Bulk Sample, we expect 2017 to be a very exciting year for Harte Gold", said Mr. Roman.
