Harte Gold Wins Developer of the Year Award, announces Airborne Survey

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - HARTE GOLD CORP. ("Harte Gold") (TSX:HRT)(OTC:HRTFF)(FRANKFURT:H4O) Harte Gold is pleased to announce it received the "Developer of the Year" Award from the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association ("NWOPA") at the Awards Dinner held April 4, 2017 in Thunder Bay, Ontario as part of NWOPA's Ontario Prospector's Exploration Showcase.

Harte Gold received the Developer of the Year Award in recognition of the Sugar Zone Project located in White River, Ontario and the successful completion of its Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample and transition to Phase I Commercial Production earlier this year.

Harte Gold also announced that the detailed high resolution the Airborne Magnetic (7,870 line kms) and EM (2,881 line kms) Surveys announced in the news release March 28, 2017 have begun. The Surveys will cover the original Sugar Zone property as well as Harte Gold's recently staked claims to cover approximately 62,500 hectares. Airborne Survey results will help identify new exploration targets and guide ground follow-up work and exploration drill programs this year.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO said: "We would like to thank the NWOPA for the Developer of the Year Award. We appreciate the recognition of our efforts at the Sugar Zone property and would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Harte Gold team and the many other individuals who have helped make the project a success".

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone property where it has permitted a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample for the Sugar Zone Deposit. The Sugar Zone property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. The Preliminary Economic Assessment dated July 12, 2012, contains an Indicated Resource of 980,900 tonnes, grading 10.13 g/t for 319,280 ounces of contained gold (uncapped) and an Inferred Resource of 580,500 tonnes, grading 8.36 g/t Au for 155,960 ounces of contained gold (uncapped). The mineral resource was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 guidelines. George A. Flach P. Geo, Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for Harte Gold and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone adjacent and on strike of the Holloway Gold Mine.

QA/QC Statement

The company has implemented a quality assurance and control ("QA/QC") program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Actlabs Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the company's core facilities in White River for future verification. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

