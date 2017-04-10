Harte Hanks brings next generation data and analytics to marketers with Opera Solutions' Signal Hub platform

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Harte Hanks ( NYSE : HHS), a leader in customer relationships, experiences, and interaction-led marketing and Opera Solutions, a leader in Data Analytics, announced the market availability of their data and analytic solution delivered through Opera Solutions' Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning platform, Signal Hub™.

Marketers face increasing challenges to effectively engage and shape the consumer journey given the explosive growth in data driven by the myriad of touchpoints across digital, social, mobile and traditional channels. Signal Hub is an advanced Big Data Analytics and Machine Learning platform that enables clients to deliver a contextually relevant and personalized customer experience. Signal Hub removes noise from Big Data to turn it into Small Data -- also known as "signals". Today, Opera Solutions' Signal Hub platform is at work for some of the world's leading companies, calculating Signals for more than 500 million consumers around the globe.

With the joint effort, the companies will provide CMOs a cutting-edge solution based on predictive and descriptive signals that inform the right actions to take at the right time -- for example, the probability of accepting an email offer, preferred channel of communication or content preferences, and proactive alerts that flag when a customer is showing early warning signs of defecting to another provider.

With Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, the solution will continuously analyze data to discover hidden correlations and patterns that can then be used to improve display ad presentation, next offer or other marketing decisions.

The solution provides greater data ingestion speed, agility, and the ability to integrate intelligence across channels from on-demand, cloud-based capacity combining both real-time and batch processing.

According to a report by Forrester's Jennifer Belissent, Ph. D., "Opera Solutions' Signal Hub delivers descriptive and predictive customer-specific 'signals.' For example, an airline collects data on the number of times a passenger calls the call center, sits in a middle seat, purchases Wi-Fi, or travels to a specific destination. These signals are used to predict behavior propensities and tailor marketing efforts."1

"As marketers ourselves, we're profoundly excited about the opportunities that Signal Hub creates for understanding and interacting with millions of customers at a hyper-personalized level," said Shirish Lal, Harte Hanks COO and CTO. "We believe in the power of Small Data to make marketing more responsive to the individual," he continued. "This is how we market to the moment. This is how we bring the human interaction back to marketing. Signal Hub lets us use data to inform human-like responses to every customer's interactions."

"We are excited to partner with Harte Hanks to help transform how marketers at large brands leverage AI and Machine Learning to radically change how they market to and interact with their customers," said Arnab Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Opera Solutions. "We are proud they have selected Signal Hub platform, currently processing signals for more than 500 million customers globally, as the foundation to propel their next gen solution to CMOs."

As part of this joint Go-To-Market effort, Wipro Ltd. ( NYSE : WIT) ( BSE : 507685) ( NSE : WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, which is an SI partner for both Harte Hanks and Opera Solutions, will provide integration and data management services.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect our clients with their customers in powerful ways. Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world's leading brands. Harte Hanks 5,000+ employees are located in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748, email us at pr@hartehanks.com. Follow us on Twitter @hartehanks or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarteHanks.

About Opera Solutions

Opera Solutions provides software, science, and services that help companies scale analytics across the enterprise and achieve profits and growth that would otherwise not be possible. The company serves global leaders in financial services, healthcare, professional services, the public sector, telecom, retail, travel and leisure, and more through its offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.operasolutions.com. or email us at interest@operasolutions.com

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

1 Vendor Landscape: Insights Service Providers; New Insights Service Providers Hail From Diverse Origins. Forrester Research, Inc., May 2016