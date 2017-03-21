Harte Hanks Partners with Usermind to Offer Customer Experience Orchestration and Consulting Services

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Harte Hanks ( NYSE : HHS), a leader in customer relationships, experiences and interaction-led marketing, today announced that its Harte Hanks Consulting group will offer consulting and data management solutions along with Usermind's Customer Engagement Hub to clients.

"Usermind's customer journey orchestration platform helps companies define and automate customer interactions to improve revenue, retention, and profitability," commented Shirish Lal, Harte Hanks COO and CTO. "To get the most out of the platform, we will help companies integrate Usermind into all their existing and planned marketing technology."

The combination of Harte Hanks Consulting and Usermind's state-of-the-art customer engagement hub provides an end-to-end solution for businesses to deliver better customer experiences and improved sales performance.

The joint solution also offers clients the option to use their preferred best-of-breed tools, without being locked into one technology vendor. This allows enterprises to extract additional value from their existing MarTech stack, while driving down cost of ownership.

Finally, clients will be able to orchestrate a seamless customer experience, across channels, based on unified, connected records of their customers' historical interactions and contextual data.

"The partnership between Usermind and Harte Hanks combines our cutting-edge software with Harte Hanks' rich range of consulting and marketing services to help our joint customers build the happiest, most profitable relationships with their customers," Michel Feaster, CEO & Co-Founder of Usermind, commented.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect clients with their customers in powerful ways. Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world's leading brands. Harte Hanks' 5,000+ employees are located in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748, email us at pr@hartehanks.com. Follow us on Twitter @hartehanks or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarteHanks.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

About Usermind

Usermind's Customer Engagement Hub helps companies deliver highly personalized, data-driven customer experiences. With code-free integration, a unified record of customer data, and cross-system data mapping, companies can orchestrate customer journeys -- omnichannel customer experiences based on a customer's current context and full interaction history. With Usermind's customer journey analytics, companies can get insight and immediately implement new processes to drive engagement, retention, and revenue. To learn more, visit https://usermind.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.