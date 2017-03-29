HARVEST Education Foundation renamed in honor of retired executive director

OKEMOS, MI--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) is pleased to announce the renaming of the organization's nonprofit foundation as The Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation, in tribute to his nearly four decades of service to the organization.

Dewitt founded the HARVEST Education Foundation in 1995. To date, the 501(c)(3)nonprofit has awarded $304,575 in financial scholarships to 569 students some of whom are interested in pursuing a career in the manufactured or modular housing industries, recreational vehicle or campground industries and the self-storage industry.

"Renaming the scholarship was the least we could do to honor the leadership and dedication Tim DeWitt gave the organization over the past 39 years," said Bill Sheffer, who became executive director of MMH/RVCA and the Self-Storage Association of Michigan. "As a result of Tim's vision and passion, he has ignited interest in the business to a new generation."

DeWitt spearheaded a HARVEST fundraising effort in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of the Detroit Camper & RV Show in 2016, and raised nearly $50,000. At the 21st Annual HARVEST golf outing, at Mystic Creek golf course in Milford, Mich., $18,000 was raised. Last year, 14 students received college scholarships for the 2016/2017 academic year totaling $12,250.

For information on how to apply for a Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation scholarship, call Kristen Keller at 586.752.6381. Applications are being accepted until April 17, 2017 for the 2017-2018 academic year.

"The generosity of our members is wonderful," said DeWitt. "Their donations are spearheading the growth and development of the RV, manufactured and modular home and self-storage industries."

DeWitt started at MARVAC in 1977 and became executive director in 1984. He has overseen hundreds of RV shows and been witness to the ebb and flow of the RV lifestyle and industry over the decades. Bill Sheffer, who has been with MARVAC since 1995, succeeded DeWitt on July 1, 2016.

