Harvest Food Solutions Announces HarvestDSD, Bringing Bullet-Proof Direct Store Delivery to the Perishable Food Industry

Based on Honeywell's newly announced Movilizer platform, HarvestDSD makes every Route Sales Representative a top performer

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Harvest Food Solutions (www.harvestfoodsolutions.com), today announced the launch of HarvestDSD, a comprehensive Direct Store Delivery (DSD) solution built on Movilizer by Honeywell, a powerful cloud-based mobility platform specifically designed to enhance labor-intensive field operations such as direct sales delivery. Available immediately, HarvestDSD directly meets the delivery challenges faced by the perishable foods industry, thereby maximizing sales, boosting promotional and merchandizing activities and providing an indispensable DSD tool for Route Sales Representatives (RSR).

The goal of HarvestDSD is to offer perishable food companies a modern, cloud-based platform that not only adapts to their specific requirements, but integrates with existing legacy systems. The robust, community-driven functionality streamlines every facet of the DSD work flow, while providing data-based recommendations in a simple, customizable and quickly actionable format tailored to elevate RSR performance.

"We chose Honeywell, and Honeywell's Movilizer mobility platform, to build HarvestDSD because of its development flexibility, hardware-agnostic client and cloud computing power. With proven ability to handle today's high-volume, complex DSD data requirements, HarvestDSD scales beautifully to meet any long-term growth needs," said Jonathan Dolp, founder of Harvest Food Solutions. "HarvestDSD combines this powerful cloud-based data processing capability with a customized client interface that is smart, simple and incredibly fast for the RSR to use. Our solution simplifies workflow into a series of prioritized, recommended actions that can easily be understood and manipulated by the RSR. Anyone using this solution will see a dramatic increase in efficiency and transparency that empowers them to sell more, faster."

In addition to HarvestDSD, Harvest Food Solutions offers a comprehensive platform that includes:

HarvestERP for Manufacturing, Warehouse/Inventory, Accounting, Costing, Consumption, Shipping and DSD Integration.

for Manufacturing, Warehouse/Inventory, Accounting, Costing, Consumption, Shipping and DSD Integration. HarvestBI offering dedicated dashboards for better insight and control of perishable foods operation.

offering dedicated dashboards for better insight and control of perishable foods operation. Harvest Exchange for manageable migration and interconnection of legacy systems and data.

For more information about HarvestDSD or any of our other solutions, contact us here.

About Harvest Food Solutions

Harvest Food Solutions delivers software and services that help perishable food companies optimize every aspect of their operations for improved cost control, better efficiency and managed growth. Harvest Food Solutions is a privately held company based in Vancouver, WA. To learn more about how HFS is modernizing perishable foods, visit www.harvestfoodsolutions.com