Harvest Food Solutions Delivers Modern, Cloud-Based Platform for Perishable Foods Industry

VANCOUVER, WA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Harvest Food Solutions (www.harvestfoodsolutions.com), today announced availability of a new cloud platform for improved management of perishable food operations, addressing the torrent of data collection, challenges in food traceability and regulatory compliance. This new cloud solution is designed to modernize legacy systems in perishable food manufacturing, inventory, accounting, shipping and direct store delivery (DSD), leading to increased efficiency, more responsive operations, increased margins and faster supply chain to retail delivery. The holistic platform blends premier cloud offerings from Honeywell, Microsoft, Birst and Talend with Harvest's decades of operational insight into the specific needs of the perishable foods industry.

"Although the perishable foods industry itself is incredibly dynamic, most vendors today are saddled with inefficient and costly legacy systems that haven't seen significant improvement in well over a decade," said Jonathan Dolp, founder of Harvest Food Solutions. "Our new approach to managing operations was built as a result of Franz Bakery's need for a modern and scalable platform. The inherent flexibility of Harvest's cloud-based solutions means that we are able to take the knowledge and best practices of our community and rapidly add new features and functionality to all of our products. This hands-on expertise and commitment to continual improvement make Harvest Food Solutions an ideal partner for any company in the perishable foods space."

The comprehensive cloud platform includes:

HarvestERP for Manufacturing, Warehouse/Inventory, Accounting, Costing, Consumption, Shipping and DSD Integration.

HarvestDSD for modern DSD, with tailor-made tools for Route Sales Representatives to support everything from simple route functionality, to the most complex customer service tasks.

HarvestBI offering dedicated dashboards for better insight and control of perishable foods operation.

Harvest Exchange for manageable migration and interconnection of legacy systems and data.





For each solution area, Harvest has selected and partnered with world-class technology companies to ensure best-in-class functionality and rock solid 24/7 enterprise-scale cloud operations, including Honeywell Movilizer for HarvestDSD; Microsoft Dynamics NAV for HarvestERP; Birst for HarvestBI; and, Talend for Harvest Exchange. As importantly, the Harvest platform is built on a community-first common code platform, allowing customers to contribute to the base solution for faster evolution in the face of changing market demands, and lower costs across all deployments.

About Harvest Food Solutions

Harvest Food Solutions delivers software and services that help perishable food companies optimize every aspect of their operations for improved cost control, better efficiency and managed growth. Harvest Food Solutions is a privately held company based in Vancouver, WA. To learn more about how HFS is modernizing perishable foods, visit www.harvestfoodsolutions.com