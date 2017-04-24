Harvest One Announces Conditional Approval of Acquisition of ACMPR Licensed Medical Cannabis Producer and Swiss Medical Cannabis-Based Health Products Company

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) -

Harvest One Capital Inc. (NEX:WON.H) ("Harvest One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the Company's previously announced acquisition from MMJ PhytoTech Limited ("MMJ") of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of United Greeneries Holdings Ltd. and Satipharm AG from PhytoTechMedical (UK) Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of MMJ (the "Acquisition").

The Company is also pleased to announce that an Amended Filing Statement dated as of April 19, 2017 filed in connection with the Acquisition has been posted on SEDAR and may be viewed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com in accordance with Section 12.4(i) of Exchange Policy 2.4.

The closing of the Acquisition is expected to completed on April 26, 2017, and a further press release will be issued following closing.

In connection with the closing of the Acquisition, the net proceeds of the Company's previously announced private placement in support of the Acquisition (the "Offering") are expected to be released to the Company from escrow. Immediately prior to the closing of the Acquisition, the Company expects to complete a consolidation (the "Consolidation") on the basis of 1.79 pre-Consolidation common shares to one (1) post-Consolidation common share, and change its name from "Harvest One Capital Inc." to "Harvest One Cannabis Inc."

Subject to final acceptance of the Exchange, the common shares are expected to resume trading on the Exchange on or about April 28, 2017 under the symbol "HVST".

