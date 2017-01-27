Harvest One Announces Increase to Size of Previously Announced Financing Related To Acquisition of ACMPR Licensed Medical Cannabis Producer United Greeneries...

and Swiss Medical Cannabis-Based Health Products Company Satipharm AG

TORONTO, ONTARIO

Harvest One Capital Inc. (NEX:WON.H) ("Harvest One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement, disclosed in the news release of the Company dated January 17, 2017 (the "News Release"), from $15,000,000 to $22,000,000 plus an over-allotment option of up to an additional $3,000,000 (the "Increased Offering"). Under the Increased Offering, the Company may issue up to 33,333,333 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.75 per Subscription Receipt.

The Subscription Receipts will be sold on a private placement basis through a syndicate of agents led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Dundee Capital Partners Limited and GMP Securities L.P.

Closing of the Increased Offering is expected to occur by mid-February 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence, signing of definitive documentation and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

