Harvest Operations Corp. Announces Repayment of U.S. $282.5 Million 6 7/8% Senior Notes

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Harvest Operations Corp. ("Harvest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has repaid in full Harvest's outstanding approximately U.S.$282,500,000 aggregate principal amount of 67/8% Senior Notes (the "Notes") that were due October 1, 2017.

In connection with the repayment of the Notes, Harvest has filed Form 15-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") in order to terminate its reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the Notes.

In accordance with the Exchange Act, Harvest's reporting obligations will be suspended upon filing Form 15-F and will formally terminate in 90 days or such shorter period as the Commission may determine.

HARVEST CORPORATE PROFILE

Harvest is a wholly-owned, subsidiary of Korea National Oil Corporation ("KNOC"). Harvest is a significant operator in Canada's energy industry offering stakeholders exposure to exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas (Upstream) and an oil sands project under construction and development in northern Alberta (BlackGold).

KNOC is a state owned oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas along with storing petroleum resources. KNOC will fully establish itself as a global government-run petroleum company by applying ethical, sustainable and environment-friendly management and by taking corporate social responsibility seriously at all times. For more information on KNOC, please visit their website at www.knoc.co.kr/ENG/main.jsp.

ADVISORY

