Harvest Operations Files 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Harvest Operations Corp. ("Harvest" or the "Company") announced that the Company has filed its 2016 Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The Company filed its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR, EDGAR and SGXNet on February 23, 2017 and filed its Annual Information Form ("AIF") and its Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information Form 51-101F1 on March 28, 2017 for the year ended December 31, 2016.

An electronic copy of each document is available on Harvest's website at www.harvestenergy.ca and on Harvest's System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") profile at www.sedar.com.

HARVEST CORPORATE PROFILE

Harvest is a wholly-owned, subsidiary of Korea National Oil Corporation ("KNOC"). Harvest is a significant operator in Canada's energy industry offering stakeholders exposure to exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas (Upstream) and an oil sands project under construction and development in northern Alberta (BlackGold).

KNOC is a state owned oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas along with storing petroleum resources. KNOC will fully establish itself as a global government-run petroleum company by applying ethical, sustainable and environment-friendly management and by taking corporate social responsibility seriously at all times. For more information on KNOC, please visit their website at www.knoc.co.kr/ENG/main.jsp.

ADVISORY

