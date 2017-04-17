Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Announces Adjournment of Unitholder Meeting

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund (TSX:HTA.UN) (the "Fund") announce that the special meeting of the Fund (the "Meeting") scheduled for Monday, April 17, 2017 has been adjourned to Friday, April 28, 2017.

Instead of converting the Fund into a conventional unlisted mutual fund on or about June 20, 2017 as originally contemplated, at the Adjourned Meeting, unitholders of the Fund will be asked to approve the conversion of the Fund from a closed-end fund into class A units of an exchange-traded fund (the "Conversion"), including a reduction in the Fund's annual management fee to 0.85% (from 1.00%).

The notice of meeting, management information circular and related Meeting materials, which detail the matters to be considered at the Meeting, are available at www.sedar.com. The management information circular is also available on the Fund's website at www.harvestportfolios.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. The information contained herein is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any security. Such an offer can only be made by prospectus or other applicable offering document.