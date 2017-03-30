Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Announces Investment Manager Change

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announced today that it will assume investment management responsibilities for the Australian REIT Income Fund (TSX:HRR.UN) (the "Fund") from Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited. The change in investment manager for the Fund will occur on or about June 30, 2017. Upon assuming investment management responsibilities, Harvest intends to engage Australian-based CBG Asset Management Limited to provide local market and industry research and intelligence to enhance Harvest's investment management process and decision making.

Harvest referred the change in investment manager to the Fund's independent review committee for consideration. After due consideration, the independent review committee, each member of which is independent of the Fund and Harvest, determined that the change in investment manager would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Fund.

There will be no change to any of the Fund's investment objectives, investment restrictions, fee structure, redemption provisions, TSX listings or other terms of the declaration of trust as a result of the change.

"Our investment management team, with the benefit of CBG Asset Management Limited's insight, will continue to provide quality active portfolio management for the Fund", said Michael Kovacs, President & Chief Executive Officer, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

