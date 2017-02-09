Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Announces Listing of a US Dollar Class of the Healthcare Leaders Income ETF

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class U Units of the Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSX:HHL.U) pursuant to a prospectus dated October 14, 2016, as amended on November 18, 2016 and January 17, 2017, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories.

The Class U Units are denominated in U.S. dollars and will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the following ticker symbol: HHL.U:TSX. The value of the portfolio attributable to the Class U Units, if any, will not be hedged.

The investment objective of the Healthcare Leaders Income ETF is to provide Unitholders with (i) the opportunity for capital appreciation; (ii) monthly cash distributions; and (iii) lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Healthcare Leaders directly. To achieve lower overall volatility of portfolio returns, the Healthcare Leaders Income ETF will generally write covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.