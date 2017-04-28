Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Announces Unitholder Approval of ETF Conversion

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund (TSX:HTA.UN) (the "Fund") announces that at the special meeting held today, unitholders approved the conversion of the Fund from a closed-end fund into an exchange-traded fund (the "Conversion").

Instead of converting the Fund into a conventional unlisted mutual fund on or about June 20, 2017 as originally contemplated, at the special meeting, unitholders of the Fund approved the conversion of the Fund from a closed-end fund into class A units of an exchange-traded fund (the "Conversion"), including a reduction in the Fund's annual management fee to 0.85% (from 1.00%). The Manager anticipates implementing the Conversion in June, 2017, subject to obtaining a receipt for the final prospectus of the exchange traded fund and any necessary third party or regulatory approvals. The Manager will issue a press release confirming the effective date of the Conversion after the required approvals have been obtained.

Details of the special meeting are further described in the management information circular which is available at www.sedar.com. The management information circular is also available on the Fund's website at www.harvestportfolios.com.

