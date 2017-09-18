HashiCorp Expands Global Partner Network to Accelerate Customer Cloud Adoption Initiatives

Resellers and System Integrators Join Cloud, Technology, and Training Partners in HashiCorp Partner Network

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - At HashiConf 2017, HashiCorp, a leader in cloud infrastructure automation, today announced that it has expanded the HashiCorp Partner Network to include resellers and system integrators (SIs). Resellers and SIs who have joined include Cloud Technology Partners, Contino, Good Dog Labs (a Lighthouse Company), Nebulaworks, and Solinea.

"HashiCorp relies on an ecosystem that has the skills to help customers design and execute their migration from a traditional infrastructure to a multi-cloud environment," said Jen Murphy, vice president of worldwide channels at HashiCorp. "We've created the reseller and SI programs within the HashiCorp Partner Network to help this ecosystem with training and certifications for the product knowledge and implementation capabilities needed to deliver results for our joint customers successfully."

The HashiCorp Partner Network gives partners access to technical training, expert resources, and sales and marketing resources. Partners can choose the program type and tier that lets them meet their specific business objectives in adding HashiCorp to their go-to-market strategies.

The HashiCorp Partner Network now includes two new areas of focus for HashiCorp:

The HashiCorp Reseller Program is designed for partners looking to add HashiCorp products and support to their offerings. It is a two-tier program developed to help partners drive license sales through access to resources and rewards. The program lets resellers increase their profitability as their HashiCorp business grows.

The HashiCorp System Integrator Program offers system integrators and consultants access to essential training content that will enable them to develop product expertise to help them implement the HashiCorp product suite. The program is focused on providing access to the right tools and training to assist partners in attaining technical certifications. This is a three-tier program which provides partners with the ability to expand their benefits as they achieve higher levels.

The HashiCorp Partner Network also encompasses other important partner activity, including:

The HashiCorp Cloud Partner Program is for a core set of leading cloud service providers that HashiCorp closely partners with to ensure that joint customers realize the full benefits of the HashiCorp products when running on a partner's cloud platform.

The HashiCorp Technology Partner Program is targeted to infrastructure technology providers who integrate and support their solutions with the HashiCorp product suite.

is targeted to infrastructure technology providers who integrate and support their solutions with the HashiCorp product suite. The HashiCorp Training Partner Program is designed for technology training organizations who are interested in delivering the official HashiCorp product suite courseware to their customers via public and private classroom trainings.

Comments from resellers and SIs about the HashiCorp Partner Network:

Cloud Technology Partners VP Global Alliances Rob Lancaster: "The cloud is central to every enterprise's hybrid IT strategy. At Cloud Technology Partners, we have created a robust reference architecture using the best-of-breed products in the cloud ecosystem to help enterprises adopt cloud at scale. HashiCorp's products have been instrumental in providing us with a highly automated way of provisioning, securing, and connecting cloud environments. We are excited to be part of HashiCorp's partner program and look forward to continued joint success as a result of it."

Contino Co-Founder and CEO Matt Farmer: "I'm thrilled that Contino is an SI partner of HashiCorp. Their products are a staple of our enterprise engagements and, as partners, we look forward to being able to combine their services with our technical skills and transformation experience to accelerate DevOps adoption in enterprise markets."

Good Dog Labs Chief Riata Aldo Pietropaolo: "HashiCorp's and Good Dog Labs' partnership solidifies a fantastic relationship that has been cultivated over two years for bringing to market industry-leading DevOps and forward-thinking cybersecurity platform technologies for assisting our customers in transforming their IT into a secure and business-enabling enterprise."

Nebulaworks CEO Chris Ciborowski: "To date, Nebulaworks has seen success in our HashiCorp training partnership. Being both an SI and reseller partner is a natural extension to the advisory and professional services Nebulaworks currently provides. The HashiCorp Partner Network is mutually beneficial to our customers, HashiCorp, and us. By working closely together, we are able to offer better support for the HashiCorp stack, increase our ability to drive successful digital transformation initiatives, and further drive cloud and DevOps adoption."

Solinea Channel Business Development VP Pete Catalanello: "At Solinea, we partner with clients to enable their cloud adoption journey, from hybrid cloud infrastructure modernization to enabling agility with DevOps and accelerating application delivery to the cloud. Increasingly, we are seeing these organizations adopting the HashiCorp product suite in an effort to modernize their approach and accelerate application delivery in a hybrid cloud world. Whether it's provisioning infrastructure with Terraform to create a foundation to run applications or modernizing security through better secrets management with Vault, the HashiCorp suite is perfectly suited for our clients' digital transformation journey. We are delighted to be a HashiCorp SI partner and part of the HashiCorp Partner Network to expand the use of HashiCorp's products as we modernize our customers' 'cloud first' operations."

For more information, read the blog about the HashiCorp Partner Network or visit https://www.hashicorp.com/partners/.

About HashiConf 2017

HashiConf 2017 is HashiCorp's third annual user and technology conference for organizations adopting cloud technologies and accelerating their use of DevOps principles. The conference takes place September 18-20 at the J.W. Marriott in Austin, TX, and features speakers from Adobe, Barclays, Box, eBay, Fastly, Google, Joyent, Microsoft, PagerDuty, Under Armour, and others. Google Cloud is the Platinum Sponsor; other top-level sponsors include AWS, Microsoft, Bridgewater Associates, Datadog, DigitalOcean, Gruntwork, and LogicMonitor. For more information, visit https://www.hashiconf.com.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a cloud infrastructure automation company that enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Consul, Vault, and Nomad are downloaded thousands of times per day and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.