HashiCorp Releases Terraform Module Registry to Enable Users to Share Templates for Provisioning Cloud Infrastructure

Module Registry Launches With Verified Modules for Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Kubernetes, and HashiCorp Consul, Vault, and Nomad

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Today at HashiConf 2017, HashiCorp, a leader in cloud infrastructure automation, released the HashiCorp Terraform Module Registry with an initial set of 32 verified Terraform modules to give users easy access to templates for setting up and running their cloud-based infrastructure.

HashiCorp Terraform is widely used by the Global 2000 to build, change, and version on-premises and cloud infrastructure safely and efficiently using a consistent workflow. Users generate Terraform modules that represent approved infrastructure topologies that can then be expressed onto the cloud platform of their choice. The modules represent codified infrastructure recommendations which, once created, can be used safely to provision infrastructure by anyone inside an organization.

Operations teams at large organizations today create approved Terraform modules that are typically then made available to development teams -- allowing for self-service infrastructure provisioning while maintaining the necessary controls. The new public Terraform Module Registry provides a way for users to share proven templates that can then be used on any infrastructure provider with confidence.

HashiCorp hosts the Terraform Module Registry, which is free and open to the public to use. The individual modules are open source and freely available for download.

HashiCorp worked closely with Alibaba, AWS, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and their communities to seed the Module Registry with an initial set of common infrastructure topologies used by their customers. These initial services available today include example modules for compute, compute groups, core networking, databases, and load balancers. HashiCorp also worked with CoreOS to deliver example application-level modules for Kubernetes, and with Gruntwork to build and maintain HashiCorp Consul, Vault, and Nomad modules on AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

"A key element of our mission is to enable organizations to provision, secure, connect, and run applications on the infrastructure of their choice," said David McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. "As an ever larger number of Global 2000 organizations adopt cloud infrastructure, Terraform has seen tremendous growth as an enabler of a consistent approach to infrastructure provisioning. The Module Registry will enable Terraform users to leverage proven Terraform templates from the community that will help to accelerate cloud adoption."

There are two categories of modules available in the Module Registry:

Verified modules. Verified modules have undergone certification and compatibility testing by HashiCorp prior to being accepted and are maintained by the cloud providers and/or designated community participants

Verified modules have undergone certification and compatibility testing by HashiCorp prior to being accepted and are maintained by the cloud providers and/or designated community participants Community modules. Community modules can be contributed by any user, but have not been validated by HashiCorp directly

An upcoming release of HashiCorp Terraform Enterprise will deliver a private version of the Module Registry that will allow organizations to safely share modules across their diverse internal teams. Using Terraform Enterprise in conjunction with the Module Registry will provide access to expert examples, enable infrastructure consistency across the various parts of a large organization, and help to improve visibility and management of their environments.

Support from the Cloud Infrastructure Ecosystem

Key members of the cloud infrastructure ecosystem are supporting the HashiCorp Terraform Module Registry:

"By contributing modules to the Terraform Module Registry specific to Alibaba Cloud environments, we will enable our customers to leverage the expertise of experienced cloud operations people and have a consistent pattern across an organization's cloud infrastructure to assist their business success."

Dajiang Han, head of marketplace alliance, Alibaba Cloud Global

"Google is committed to making it easy for enterprises to make the most of the unique, powerful capabilities of Google Cloud Platform. We have dedicated engineer resources contributing to Terraform and GCP-specific modules for the Terraform Module Registry to help provide the best support for provisioning infrastructure in our cloud."

Eric Johnson, engineering manager, Google Cloud Platform

"Terraform integrated inside the Azure Cloud Shell makes it easy for customers to get started on Azure quickly. The Terraform Module Registry is a logical next step for customers to easily use the building block modules of Terraform to deploy their infrastructure on Azure."

Corey Sanders, director, Azure Compute, Microsoft Corp.

"Our customers are using HashiCorp Terraform as a way to provision their Oracle Cloud Infrastructure environments. We are pleased to contribute initial modules for Oracle environments to the new Terraform Module Registry, providing our joint customers with a smart way to get started. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with HashiCorp."

Sanjay Sinha, vice president, Platform Technologies, Oracle Corp.

"Kubernetes is one of the most popular orchestration systems for containerized applications, and organizations are eagerly seeking ways to get started with it. The Terraform Module Registry by HashiCorp enables users to have an easy way to get started via open source templates for setting up and running their Kubernetes infrastructure with Tectonic. CoreOS is contributing and maintaining modules to help organizations easily setup Kubernetes clusters. Users can provision the modules to use standard Kubernetes or with CoreOS Tectonic's additional enterprise features for production environments beyond the open source tooling."

Reza Shafii, vice president of product, CoreOS

About HashiCorp Terraform

HashiCorp Terraform is a tool used by IT operations professionals to build, change, and version infrastructure safely and efficiently using a consistent workflow for both on-premises and cloud infrastructure. Terraform is an open source product for practitioners, and Terraform Enterprise is a commercial product that adds advanced collaboration, security, and governance capabilities that are essential for organizations and teams.

HashiCorp Terraform is the de facto standard for infrastructure provisioning among the Global 2000 who rely on multiple on-premises and cloud infrastructure providers. Organizations such as Citadel, SAP Ariba, Barclays, and many others rely on Terraform Enterprise to enable a consistent approach to infrastructure provisioning.

Availability

The public Terraform Module Registry is available today with an initial set of 32 Terraform modules at https://registry.terraform.io.

About HashiConf 2017

HashiConf 2017 is HashiCorp's third annual user and technology conference for organizations adopting cloud technologies and accelerating their use of DevOps principles. The conference takes place September 18-20 at the J.W. Marriott in Austin, TX, and features speakers from Adobe, Barclays, Box, eBay, Fastly, Google, Joyent, Microsoft, PagerDuty, Under Armour, and others. Google Cloud is the Platinum Sponsor; other top-level sponsors include AWS, Microsoft, Bridgewater Associates, Datadog, DigitalOcean, Gruntwork, and LogicMonitor. For more information, visit https://www.hashiconf.com.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a cloud infrastructure automation company that enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded thousands of times per day and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.