Haven Mattress Snuggles Up With HGTV's Bryan and Sarah Baeumler

Canada's Haven Mattress is excited to announce its partnership with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. This comfy relationship began when the couple made a switch to the Haven Rejuvenate 10" Luxury Memory Foam Mattress.

Bryan says the partnership with Haven was an easy decision. "Their mattresses offer the best in the business at an affordable price. Getting a good night's rest is a must have and our Haven mattress allows us to sleep soundly and wake refreshed. But what really stood out for us was Haven's dedication to charity. For every ten mattresses sold one is donated to charities across Canada. Sarah and I loved that this was a key element of Haven's ethics. It's something we are proud to support."

Kellie Amis, COO of Haven says partnering with the most recognizable builder in Canada and a leader in interior design has created a lot of excitement. She explained, "Welcoming Bryan and Sarah to the Haven team made sense as their advocacy for high-quality products, married with luxury standards, made a perfect fit with Haven's marketing."

Bryan is respected as top expert in Do It Yourself projects. A natural-born teacher, the award-winning host has been educating and entertaining viewers across Canada and the U.S. for over ten years on the hit shows House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, Leave it to Bryan and most recently, Bryan Inc.

Sarah Baeumler joined HGTV Canada when House of Bryan profiled the Baeumler's building their home. Sarah's gift for interior design was showcased and she quickly became a frontrunner in Canadian decorating and design.

The Baeumler's hectic filming schedule and family life means they understand how Haven's mattress delivery via mail, makes choosing the perfect mattress enjoyable. Families shop with leisure and are rewarded with amazing products at an affordable prices. Haven customers win big price savings by avoiding overhead costs of showrooms, and multiple mark ups.

Haven is a top contender in the expanding mattress business sector with products hand-tailored in a fair wage certified facility in New Brunswick.

