Having a baby? Learn what tax changes to expect

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) -

Congratulations! If you have a new baby or a baby on the way, there are many benefits and credits you may be eligible to receive, and tax changes to consider.

Apply for child benefits

With the Automated Benefits Application (ABA), you can automatically apply for child benefits when registering the birth of your new baby. If you live in a province that has ABA and give your permission, you will automatically be applying or registering for:

the Canada child benefit (CCB)- A tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families to help them with the cost of raising a child under 18

the goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit - A tax-free quarterly payment that helps families and individuals with low and modest incomes offset all or part of the GST or HST that they pay

any related provincial programs - Most provinces and territories also have child and family benefits and credits, which families can receive in addition to the CCB and the GST/HST credit

If you live in a territory that does not have ABA, you can apply for child and family benefits using the "Apply for child benefits" service through My Account or by completing and mailing Form RC66, Canada Child Benefits Application to your tax centre.

Can you claim the working income tax benefit?

Your baby is considered an eligible dependent, which means you may now claim the working income tax benefit (WITB), or the amount you claimed before might increase. The WITB is a refundable tax credit that provides tax help for working low-income families and individuals. Eligible individuals and families may be able to apply for WITB advance payments, which are paid quarterly.

Save for your child's education

It's never too early to start saving for your child's future education by contributing to a registered education savings plan (RESP). Programs such as the Canada education savings grant (CESG) and the Canada learning bond (CLB) are other reasons for creating an RESP for your child. These programs may provide incentives for using an RESP to save for a child's education after high school (post-secondary education).

For more information on child and family benefits, go to cra.gc.ca/benefits.

Stay connected

To receive updates on what is new at the Canada Revenue Agency, you can:

- Follow the CRA on Twitter - @CanRevAgency.

- Follow the CRA on LinkedIn.

- Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list.

- Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader.

- Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube.