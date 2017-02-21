Haze Technologies to Be Included in "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags Celebrating Hollywood's Biggest Night

Haze Technologies, industry-leading vaporizer manufacturer, will include their Dual V3 in gift bags for select A-List Nominees

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Haze Technologies is proud to announce it will be returning to celebrities' gift bags celebrating Hollywood's Biggest Night for a third year in a row. Haze Technologies will be including their flagship vaporizer the Dual V3 in the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag independently produced by Distinctive Assets.

The Haze Dual V3 is an upscale, portable vaporizer that is known for being the first and only dual-chamber vaporizer on the market. Invented by top U.S. engineers and rated as one of the best portable vaporizers, the Haze vaporizer is designed to provide ultimate portability, longer sessions, and infinite versatility.

The "Everyone Wins" gift bags, given annually to select Oscar® nominees, contain extraordinary products and services and are valued in excess of $100,000. Haze's Dual V3, rated as one of the most innovative products in the industry, will be featured in the bags that will be gifted to the likes of Ryan Gosling, Mel Gibson, Natalie Portman and more.

"Haze Technologies is excited to gift some of the biggest stars in Hollywood its product," said Taylan Saydar, CEO of Haze Technologies. "Last year we really enjoyed participating in the "Everyone Wins" bags; we are looking forward to being back."

Vaping has become more commonplace as of late, particularly in Hollywood -- some of the world's biggest stars has been spotted with product on several occasions. As the industry continues to rapidly grow and become normalized, vaping provides an increasingly popular alternative to smoking. Suitable for both beginners and experienced vapers, the Haze Dual V3 versatility, multi-functionality, and ease-of-use make the product truly unique in an overly-saturated industry.

"Haze Technologies is at the forefront of the vaporizer industry, which is expanding at an incredible rate," said Taylan. "We're thrilled at the prospect of having some of the iconic actors, actresses, and celebs use our product -- we're confident that they'll like what we've developed."

To learn more about Haze Technologies and their products, please visit www.hazevaporizers.com.

About Haze Technologies

Since its founding in 2013, Haze Technologies has combined innovation and advanced technology as the means to produce aromatherapy products that are durable, safe, and effective. Extensive research and analysis goes into each Haze product, ensuring both quality and usability. The original and inventive product development behind Haze Technologies comes exclusively from experts in vaporizing mechanics and processes. As a result, Haze Technologies has become a thought-leader in the vaporizer industry and is redefining the industry with multi-chamber technology.

The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association in the media between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.