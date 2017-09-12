HBCU RESEARCH Magazine Highlights Innovation and Cutting-Edge Scientific Discoveries at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The first-of-its-kind, monthly publication celebrates research and scientists at minority institutions across the country; reception to launch the magazine to be held on Wednesday, September 20 at the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Howard University graduates pioneered the modern blood bank. Morgan State and Tuskegee University scientists invented the best-selling Super Soaker toy. And Xavier University researchers in New Orleans have come up with a new plant-based "super cocktail" to attack breast cancer cells. These are a few of the stories included in HBCU RESEARCH magazine, the first-ever publication solely focused on the innovative endeavors of scientists and students at more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) nationwide. HBCU RESEARCH, is dedicated to uncovering the stories behind scientific leaders and students, and showcasing underrepresented contributions of minorities in the field of research.

The official launch of HBCU RESEARCH magazine will be at a reception on Wednesday, September 20 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The first African-American and the first female Ranking Member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Dr. James E. K. Hildreth, world-renowned researcher and president of Meharry Medical College and Dr. Charlene Drew-Jarvis, daughter of Dr. Charles Drew will offer remarks at the event. John Seigenthaler will serve as the master of ceremonies. The University of the District of Columbia's jazz quartet will provide music for the evening.

"As a proud supporter of HBCUs, I am excited to share stories on scientific advancement and pioneering research taking place at HBCUs," said Sandra Long, publisher of HBCU RESEARCH and former deputy secretary of commerce for the state of Maryland. "HBCUs have been extraordinary academic institutions for more than 150 years, and a publication highlighting research, scientists and students working to create solutions for global problems is long overdue. HBCU RESEARCH will be the premier place to share these stories."

From popular inventions to revolutionary concepts, HBCUs are at the forefront of science, technology and health issues across the globe. HBCU RESEARCH focuses on these institutions' historic involvement and with government agencies, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Science Foundation, and collaboration with other universities such as Johns Hopkins University, industry and communities.

"HBCUs have a long legacy of research innovation that provides answers to pivotal questions and provides solutions to problems that ail not just 'minority' populations, but ultimately, the human race," said Dr. Hildreth. "I am proud to be a part of the HBCU community and excited about having a publication like HBCU RESEARCH that increases the visibility of the work at HBCUs."

The inaugural 2017 issue of HBCU RESEARCH highlights groundbreaking inventor George Washington Carver, Henrietta Lacks, scientist (and Miss USA) Kára Deirdre McCullough, and an exploration of new approaches to "Cracking the Peanut Allergy Code." Future issues will cover exciting new developments in areas ranging from the politics of research and engineering to aerospace, robotics, and precision medicine. A special CarverNEXT section highlights students and early career researchers and scientists.

HBCU Research retails for $9.99/month at HBCU bookstores and online. HBCU RESEARCH has signed a distribution agreement with Barnes & Nobles. The December issue, HBCU Research-Year in Review is anticipated in stores by December 2017. The magazine has also committed to online distribution with Magzter, which includes Itunes.

About HBCU Research Magazine

HBCU RESEARCH is the premier magazine dedicated to highlighting scientists, innovative research, and students in the HBCU community. Written in an informative and engaging format, the magazine is designed to help facilitate collaborations between academia, government, industry and the community. #HBCUResearch