INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - hc1.com, inventor of the world's leading healthcare relationship management platform, announced a new partnership with 4medica that delivers a powerful analytics solution enabling medical labs to retain and grow revenue by staying a step ahead of client needs and identifying where to focus outreach efforts. Click to Tweet.

4medica, located in Marina del Rey, Calif., is the industry's leading provider of cloud-based data management and clinical data exchange, giving clinicians a unified, real-time view of patient information across disparate care locations. 4medica expedites the integration of LIS data into the hc1 Healthcare Relationship Cloud®, where it is automatically organized into real-time provider profiles powering dashboards that immediately report on issues and opportunities.

The Lab4 Outreach Analytics Solution, powered by hc1, unlocks siloed lab data to monitor trends in volume, TAT and exceptions, and allows lab managers to compare business trends across referring physician networks.

Benefits include:

Improved lab performance -- Detailed information uncovered by Lab 4 Outreach enables operations teams to replace manual processes and monitor performance in real-time.





Higher client retention -- By knowing the status of each relationship, service teams can proactively manage issues and reduce client churn.





Better outreach strategies -- By segmenting high-value clients and marketing targeted tests based on historical ordering patterns, outreach efforts are more efficient and productive.





"The diagnostic lab industry is at a crossroads marked by significant changes, including extreme pressure from CMS on reimbursement levels," said Brad Bostic, CEO of hc1.com. "Due to these changes, labs must reduce client churn and increase referral relationships all while accomplishing more with fewer resources. hc1's partnership with 4medica provides the insight and action progressive labs require to grow profitably while delivering exceptional service."

More information about how hc1 can help laboratories grow profitably while delivering a 5-star service experience to patients and providers can be found at www.hc1.com/solutions/lab/. Additional partnership information can be found at www.hc1.com/partners/.

About hc1.com

The hc1® Healthcare Relationship Cloud® enables health systems, diagnostic labs, post acute care, and ancillary service providers to grow profitably and deliver amazing service. hc1 has been adopted by more than 1,000 healthcare locations across the globe, including Cleveland Clinic, Alere, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and Sonic Healthcare. The company has received accolades from Gartner Research, was named "Best Healthcare CRM" by Frost & Sullivan, and is included in the KLAS Healthcare CRM Report 2016. To learn more about hc1, please visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter @hc1_HRM, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About 4medica

4medica provides the industry's leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) big data MPI, clinical data exchange and integration platform to help healthcare organizations of diverse types create a seamless view of the patient care experience and help further drive better health outcomes. The clinical data exchange platform integrates with and builds upon disparate systems to facilitate interoperable data exchange across various care settings to promote care continuity. The cloud computing model is scalable, lower cost, maintenance-free, easy to use and deployable in a few months or less, eliminating large capital outlays or resource utilization. This is especially critical for hospitals and laboratory organizations of all types and sizes. 4medica connects hundreds of institutional facilities including hospitals, health systems, physicians, laboratories, radiology centers and pathology clinics. More than 35,000 physicians use its solutions every day. To learn more about 4medica, please visit www.4medica.com.