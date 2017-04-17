INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - hc1.com, inventor of the world's leading healthcare relationship management platform, announced a new strategic partnership with Vivizer Healthcare Consulting Group that empowers Post Acute Care (PAC) organizations to deliver amazing service and to grow profitably. Click to Tweet.

Vivizer Healthcare, based in Carmel, Ind., is a healthcare consulting firm specializing in business development and operational strategies. The company works with post acute care and home health organizations to design and execute initiatives that improve health outcomes and increase revenue growth. Vivizer Healthcare's network of expert consultants provides on demand access to highly skilled business development, sales, marketing and operations professionals nationwide.

hc1.com and Vivizer Healthcare will work with PAC networks to support successful business development strategies and provide best-in-class healthcare relationship management capabilities including live analytics to increase the quality of outcomes while reducing costs in the post acute care market.

"Post Acute Care organizations typically struggle to maximize their Star Ratings under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) program that helps healthcare consumers compare PAC facilities," said Brad Bostic. "Together, hc1 and Vivizer Healthcare can help these organizations increase their Star Ratings, succeed under bundled payment programs, and implement growth strategies by supporting the needs of referring providers."

About hc1.com

The hc1® Healthcare Relationship Cloud® enables health systems, diagnostic labs, and post acute care organizations to grow profitably and deliver amazing service. hc1 has been adopted across more than 1,000 healthcare locations across the globe, including Cleveland Clinic, Alere, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and Sonic Healthcare. The company has received accolades from Gartner Research, was named "Best Healthcare CRM" by Frost & Sullivan, and is included in the KLAS Healthcare CRM Report 2016. To learn more about hc1, please visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter @hc1_HRM, LinkedIn, and Facebook.